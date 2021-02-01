Stuart Broad Reveals England Team Using THIS Indian Way To Deal With Quarantine

England speedster Stuart Broad is part of a 16-member squad for his side’s upcoming first two Test matches against India at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced their squad on January 21, i.e. during England’s two-match series in Sri Lanka. The upcoming four-match series is crucial for the two Test titans as it also forms a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

India vs England: Stuart Broad on importance of team yoga ahead of India Tests

Writing for The Daily Mail, Stuart Broad said that the English team will “keep moving” with their training, even though they are currently confined in their hotel rooms in Chennai as part of the quarantine routine. The team is scheduled to begin their net training sessions from Tuesday, February 2 onwards, i.e. three days prior to the launch of the first Test match.

Stuart Broad revealed that the players will not be resting until their nets training commences, in order to avoid any hamstring and groin injuries. To combat the injuries, the seasoned English pacer said that the players have been attending team yoga sessions on mornings, which is followed by a team skipping session in the afternoon. He added that even though yoga and skipping are not the ideal forms of preparation, they are still keeping the players sharp ahead of the all-important Tests.

Joe Root, Moeen Ali in England squad for India Tests 2021

Joe Root is all set to resume his captaincy duties after he led his side to a 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka. Moeen Ali, who recently recovered from the COVID-19 disease, has also been selected in the England line-up. Among the bowlers, Stuart Broad will be joined by fellow veteran James Anderson as the leaders of their attack. Here is a look at the entire England squad for India Tests 2021.

16 players 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

6 travelling reserves 🏏

All the details here 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 21, 2021

England players prepare for India vs England series

Earlier, England cricketers Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns arrived in India ahead of the rest of their teammates. The three players have already begun their training sessions after completing their respective quarantine phases. Quite recently, Stokes and Burns were seen getting involved in a catching practice session, as evidenced from the social media feed of the ECB.

Image source: England Cricket Twitter

