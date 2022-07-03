Stuart Broad's Father Once Cursed Yuvraj For 'finishing Son's Career' After Hitting Six 6s

In the fifth Test match in Birmingham on Saturday, India's Jasprit Bumrah attacked England pacer Stuart Broad, making him the victim of yet another batting assault. In India's first innings, Bumrah smashed Broad for a whopping 35 runs in an over, only a few minutes after the English veteran claimed his 550th red-ball wicket. With his 35-run over, Broad set an unwanted record by bowling the most expensive over in Test cricket history.

It's interesting to note that Broad has previously set records for bowling pricey overs. During the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa, Broad had conceded 36 runs in a single over while bowling to India's Yuvraj Singh, who hit him for six sixes in a row. Broad was relatively inexperienced on the international stage, as opposed to the fifth Test against India. People started to wonder about Broad's potential for international success after the incident.

Broad's father reportedly told the Indian all-rounder that he might have put an end to his son's career while talking about the six sixes with Yuvraj. The referee for India's semi-final match against Australia, Chris Broad, approached Yuvraj and thanked him for nearly ending his son's career, according to Yuvraj. Yuvraj claimed that he advised Chris not to take it personally and told him the story of how he once conceded five-sixes in an over himself, saying that he understands how it feels.

"I remember when we were playing the semifinal against Australia, Chris Broad, Stuart’s father was the match referee. He came before the game and said ‘thank you for almost finishing my son’s career.' I said ‘nothing personal. I got hit for 5 sixes, I know how it feels," Yuvraj has said while speaking to Gaurav Kapur in the '22 Yarns' podcast.

Broad broke the record of former South African pacer Robin Peterson, who had conceded 28 runs in an over during a Test against West Indies in 2003. Brian Lara was the batsman who hit Petersen for 28 runs in the match. Broad was hit all around the park by his Indian counterpart Jasprit Bumrah, who scored 29 of those 35 runs to become the batter with most runs scored in a single over of a Test match.

England vs India: 5th Test

As far as the ongoing fifth Test match is concerned, India scored 416 runs in their first innings. Apart from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 146 and 104 runs, Jasprit Bumrah also contributed with the bat as he scored 31 off just 16 balls. Indian bowlers then put England under more pressure by taking five wickets before the end of play on Day 2. England will resume batting at their overnight score of 84/5.

Image: PTI/AP