Stuart MacGill Breaks Silence On Kidnapping, Alleged Involvement Of Girlfriend's Brother

After months of silence, former Australia Test cricketer Stuart MacGill finally opened up on his alleged kidnapping news which took the cricketing world by storm. The 50-year-old leg-spinner defended girlfriend Maria O'Meagher saying that they 'both did not know what was going on.' The statement comes over the alleged involvement of Maria O'Meagher's brother Mario Sotiropoulos in the Stuart MacGill kidnapping case.

“I know that I have done nothing wrong, Maria has done nothing wrong. If people choose to think something contrary to what’s been presented by both myself and the police, then that’s up to them," MacGill told Australian broadcaster Nine Network.

MacGill also broke silence on the Police's charges against him saying that they were the 'innocent parties' in the case. The Police has accused the Australian cricketer of introducing Maria's brother to a reputed drug dealer 'Sonny'. In his defence, the former cricketer said that said he and his partner introduced people 'all the time' in their capacity as restaurateurs.

“We consider ourselves to be the innocent parties in this one. Part of hospitality is making sure the room works. It’s hurt my family, and I know that a lot of people don’t really know what’s going on," he said. “But I can put both of us in the same boat too. We don’t know what’s going on," he added.

What happened to Stuart MacGill?

The former cricketer was kidnapped at gunpoint from Cremorne after being confronted by a 46-year-old man about 8 pm on April 14. As per reports, two other men then forced him into a car that was driven to a suburb in Sydney’s southwest. MacGill was allegedly held there for an hour, beaten up before being driven again to another suburb and released.

However, the incident came to light much later. After the Australian police arrested four men in connection with the incident, social media was seen abuzz with 'Stuart MacGill kidnapped' and 'What happened to Stuart MacGill' trending. NSW Police Superintendent Anthony Holton has said that MacGill knew his kidnappers and was quite shaken by the incident. The New South Wales state police charged four men over the incident, including the brother of MacGill’s partner Maria O’Meagher.

