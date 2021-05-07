Stuart MacGill Kidnapped: Girlfriend Maria O'Meager's Brother Allegedly Part Of Abduction

The cricketing fraternity was left in shock after former Test cricketer Stuart MacGill was kidnapped from his Sydney home last month. As the case slowly begins to unravel, it has now been revealed that MacGill's girlfriend Maria O'Meagher's brother was allegedly a part of the abduction plan.

While speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Maria O'Meagher seemed unnerved as she first denied her relationship with Stuart saying that they were not together anymore, before backtracking on her comment. "Stuart and I are still together. We are all still frightened...I no longer feel safe (and) I really do not understand what happened," she said.

On the alleged involvement of her brother Mario Sotiropoulos in the Stuart MacGill kidnapping, Maria claimed that she and her brother were not close anymore. "My brother and I led very different lives and although we were brothers and sisters, we weren't that close," she stated.

"Everyone's fine and everyone's well, but I'm not interested in talking about what happened. Stuart is safe and we are both OK. Unfortunately, I am caught in the middle of a horrible situation but all I can do is support Stu and my family. My elderly parents and children are really suffering and I am fearful for them. They are really in the dark about what happened," she said.

What happened to Stuart MacGill?

The former cricketer was kidnapped at gunpoint from Cremorne after being confronted by a 46-year-old man about 8 pm on April 14. As per reports, two other men then forced him into a car that was driven to a suburb in Sydney’s southwest. MacGill was allegedly held there for an hour, beaten up before being driven again to another suburb and released.

However, the incident came to light much later. After the Australian police arrested four men in connection with the incident, social media was seen abuzz with 'Stuart MacGill kidnapped' and 'What happened to Stuart MacGill' trending. NSW Police Superintendent Anthony Holton has shared that even though MacGill was held hostage only for an hour, it would have been a horribly frightful hour to endure.

Holton also stated that MacGill knew his kidnappers and was still quite shaken by the incident. The latest Stuart MacGill news has suggested that the former spinner didn't inform anyone about the horrifying incident since he was petrified of something bad happening to him.

(With Agency Inputs)

