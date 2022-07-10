Stump Mic Captures David Warner's Epic Message To Journalist During SL Vs AUS 2nd Test

Australian cricketer David Warner is known for being a jolly personality both on and off the field. The 35-year-old is currently making headlines for his epic message to a journalist, that he conveyed on the stump mic during Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test match at the Galle International Stadium in Sri Lanka. The 2nd Test kicked off on Friday at Galle, with the visitors leading the series 1-0.

Meanwhile, the incident took place right before the close of play on Saturday, when the stump mic captured Warner putting out the message for the broadcasters. While Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis was batting in the 80s, veteran cricketer Angelo Mathews complained about being interrupted by individuals moving in the press box, just above the sightscreen. The individual was later identified to be Australian journalist Geoff Lemon.

As Mathews reported about the hindrance, Warner took matters on his hands and saw it as an opportunity to have some fun as well on recognizing Lemon. Warner then conveyed the message to broadcasters, asking Lemon to sit down. “Broadcast, can you tell Geoff Lemon to sit down, in the yellow. Batsman is frustrated, please,” Warner said.

The message received good laughs from the commentators as Lemon was also seen standing during the live broadcast. The journalist wearing the bright shirt was then spotted smiling, and later revealed his thoughts on Twitter. “Actually, David, it’s more of a beige and cinnamon,” he wrote.

Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews walk back after hitting half-centuries

The second day of play in the 2nd Test ended with Sri Lanka on 184/2, with Mendis and Mathews in the crease. However, the hosts were not off to a good start on Day 3, as Mendis walked to the pavilion, three overs into the day. He was dismissed on the individual score of 85 runs by Nathan Lyon. Pacer Mitchell Starc removed Mathews after the batter reached his half-century, reducing Sri Lanka to 269/4 in 90.3 overs.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuuchagne contribute with individual centuries

At the time of writing this article, the hosts stand at 280/4 with a minimum of 57 overs remaining in the day. Earlier in the first innings of the match, Australia scored 364 runs, courtesy of centuries by Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. Labuchagne contributed with 104 runs in 156 balls, while Smith hit 145 runs in 272 balls for the Aussies.

