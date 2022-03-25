Stump Mic Captures David Warner's Furious Rant At Umpire: 'Show Me In The Rule Book..'

Australian batter David Warner got into a heated altercation with umpires Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza during the ongoing third Test match against Pakistan. The incident occurred after Warner was cautioned by the umpires for running on the dead pitch on Day 4 in Lahore. Warner was heard demanding the match officials to show him the rule book where it says he can't bat outside the crease, which was caught on the stump mic.

When the umpires approached Warner to issue the warning, he was batting at 35 off 67 balls. The 35-year-old was overheard telling officials that he was free to leave his crease. The umpires, however, refused to accept his argument and insisted that he move anyway. The match was paused for a few minutes as a result of this.

"You want me to play my shot like this..." Warner was heard telling the umpires while pointing at the pitch. Umpire Raza then responded by saying, "Yes, you have to move". Warner asked the umpires to show him the rule book, which states that he cannot leave his crease while playing the shot and that he will not begin batting until he sees it.

“Show me in the rule book where that’s what I’ve got to do. I won’t start until you show me,” Warner told the umpires. Warner's batting partner Usman Khawaja was also seen in the background questioning the umpires about what the Australians believed was an unjust warning.

Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test

Warner was eventually removed in the 29th over by Shaheen Shah Afridi for 51 runs off 91 balls. Warner was clean bowled by the Pakistani paceman. Khawaja, on the other hand, remained unbeaten for 104 off 178 balls to assist his team score 227 runs in the second innings. Marnus Labuschagne also contributed with a quickfire 36 off 58 balls. After declaring at 227/3 on Day 4, Australia set a 351-run target for Pakistan to chase in the final innings.

Pakistan, which had a deficit of 128 runs after the end of the first innings, are currently batting at 105 runs for the loss of 1 wicket. Abdullah Shafique has been dismissed by Cameron Green for 27 runs. Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali are currently batting at 55 and 17 runs, respectively. Pakistan require 246 runs to win, while Australia need 9 wickets.

Image: cricket.com.au