Stumper Josh Inglis Effects A Breath-taking Run Out, Leaves Team-mates & Fans Spellbound

Wicket-keeper batsman Josh Inglis left one and all shell-shocked by effecting a breath-taking run out during the Big Bash League (BBL) clash between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder at Optus Stadium on Saturday. The run-out was literally unbelievable as it appeared that it would miss the stumps by a mile from the naked eye.

This happened in the sixth over of the second innings that was bowled by left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff. He had accounted for opener Alex Hales off the previous ball and played a small role in getting rid of the middle-order batsman Alex Ross.

On the final delivery of the Powerplay over, the Australian speedster had bowled a back of the length delivery on the off-side as Sam Billings who was on strike pushed it towards point for a quick but risky single. The bowler ran all the way, collected the ball, and threw it to keeper Josh Inglis who collected it on one bounce, fumbled it, and then flicked it with one hand right in the direction of the stumps.

Surprisingly, his move paid off as the ball ended up dislodging the bails and the batsman had failed to reach the crease. All his team-mates were stunned and they could not realise what had just happened before all of them started celebrating the dismissal.

The video of this brilliant piece of glovework was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

It was indeed a huge blow for Sydney Thunder as they lost their top-order inside the Powerplay overs by being reduced to 46/4 after six overs as Ross walked back to the dugout for a diamond duck.

The early top-order collapse did not help their cause in the long run as the Sydney-based franchise went on to lose the contest by 17 runs. The Thunders had restricted the Scorchers to 185/6 from their 20 overs after skipper Callum Ferguson had invited the hosts to have a bat riding on a fine knock of a 41-ball 50 from New Zealand power-hitter Colin Munro.

In reply, the visitors were bundled out for 168 from their 20 overs despite a valiant knock of a 48-ball 83 from Englishman Sam Billings.

