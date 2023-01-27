Stunning Catch, Cold Celebration: Watch Washington Sundar's One-handed Stunner Vs NZ

Team India faced New Zealand in the first T20 International at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi. Indian captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and invited New Zealand to bat first. The Kiwi batters started the innings well as the openers Devon Conway and Finn Allen started to free hands from the first over. Team India needed a breakthrough to get back in the match and Washington Sundar did so by dismissing Finn Allen and Mark Chapman on second and fourth ball of the 5th over.

Finn Allen was caught by Suryakumar Yadav after scoring a quick 35 off 23 balls but the main talk of the town was the way Washington dismissed Mark Chapman.

Watch Washington Sundar's one-handed blinder

Mark Chapman came to bat at number 3 and was just playing his 6th ball when he just pushed the ball towards mid-on and in his followthrough, Washington pulled off a stunning catch off his own bowling. Chapman was not even able to open his account and was dismmised for a duck.

Twitter erupts with reactions after Washington's stunner

What an amazing catch it was.🐈 — Nayan machhi (@Nkmachhi18) January 27, 2023

Outstanding catch 🫴 — Rohit Yadav (@RohitYa07905280) January 27, 2023

Wah washi bhai — GERALD-G🗿 (@pygohil_007) January 27, 2023