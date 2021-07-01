'Style Ho Toh Aisa': Hardik Pandya Shares Never-seen-before Pictures From Teenage Days

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Thursday shared a series of never-seen-before pictures of him and his brother Krunal Pandya from their teenage days. Pandya took to Instagram to share the unseen pictures with millions of followers. The photos suggest that both Pandya brothers were avid fashionistas even before their career as professional cricketers began in 2015 with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. "Selfie game since 2010," Pandya wrote in one of the photos, in which he can be seen taking his own selfie back when selfies were not as popular.

Both Hardik and Krunal are currently with the Indian white-ball squad in Sri Lanka, where they are slated to play a three-match T20I and as many ODI games. The team has travelled to Sri Lanka under the leadership of India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has been handed the captaincy role in absence of skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma as they both are in the United Kingdom for a five-match Test series against England. Rahul Dravid has been appointed the head coach of the team for the Lanka tour.

India's tour of Sri Lanka

The series between India and Sri Lanka will begin with three ODI games, starting July 13, and will go up until July 18. The T20I series is scheduled to commence on July 21 and the final match will be played on July 25. at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

BCCI selectors have also picked Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, and Simarjeet Singh as net bowlers for the Sri Lanka tour.

(Image Credit: HardikPandya/Insta)

