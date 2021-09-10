'Such A Shame': Shane Warne Disappointed As 5th Test Between England & India Cancelled

Shortly after it was confirmed by both the England Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that the fifth England vs India Test match is cancelled, Shane Warne took to Twitter to give his opinion. The legendary Australian spinner called 'it a shame' as he was looking forward to another exciting Test match. As things stand in the England vs India test series, India leads 2-1.

Shane Warne disappointed to hear ENG vs IND 5th Test is cancelled

Though the first Test match of the series ended in a draw, the other three Tests have yielded results. India won the second and fourth Test matches by scores of 151 and 157 runs respectively, while the third Test match was won by England - by an innings and 76 runs. With the England vs India Test series currently poised at 2-1 in India's favour, Warne was looking forward to the finale. On hearing the news of the cancellation of the fifth Test match, Warne tweeted:

This is such a shame - as it’s been a wonderful series ! https://t.co/tPPrAJXCoT — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 10, 2021

ECB and BCCI release statements to announce the cancellation

Both ECB and BCCI released official statements to announce the cancellation of the fifth Test match. Jay Shah, who is the Honorary Secretary of the BCCI, wrote,

"The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test Match, however, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test Match. In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match."

Update: The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the match, however, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test.



Details: https://t.co/5EiVOPPOBB — BCCI (@BCCI) September 10, 2021

Similarly, ECB too put out an official statement earlier. The statement read, "Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled. Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team."