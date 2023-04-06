Sudhir Naik Passes Away: Cricket World Condoles Demise Of Mumbai Cricket Legend

The Indian cricketing fraternity was deeply saddened when they heard the news of former India and Mumbai Ranji team opener Sudhir Naik passing away. The former India opener who played three Tests in 1974 took his last breath at a hospital in Mumbai after suffering from a brief illness.

Sudhir Naik also played 85 first-class matches for the Mumbai Cricket team and scored 4376 runs at an average of 35.29 with seven hundred and 27 half-centuries. His highest score during this period was 200 not out against Baroda during the 1973-74 Ranji Trophy season. Sudhir also took the Mumbai team to a Ranji Trophy triumph with an absolutely depleted squad in the year 1971 during which when the likes of Indian players like Sunil Gavaskar, Ajit Wadekar, Dilip Sardesai, and Ashok Mankad created history in the Caribbean.

Sudhir Naik played three Tests for the Indian team in the year 1971 and also has the record for hitting the first boundary for the Indian team in ODI's. Naik's contribution is known for shaping the careers of modern Indian players like Wasim Jaffer and Zaheer Khan. Sudhir Naik was also the chief curator of the Wankhede Stadium and also is credited for getting the stadium ready for the 2011 ODI World Cup final.

The Indian Cricket fraternity offers condolences to the late Mumbai cricket legend

The Indian cricket fraternity including BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, and cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Kiran More, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, and many others gave their condolences to the former legend.

