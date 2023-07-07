Summer of 42: MS Dhoni turns a year older

Leading cricketers from across the world, including Indian legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag, among others congratulated Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the former India skipper turned 42 on Friday.

Tendulkar shared an image of self with the Chennai Super Kings captain and wrote, "May you always fly high like your helicopter shots. Happy birthday, MS!" With his trademark helicopter shot, Dhoni has guided India and IPL side CSK to several victories in a career professional career spanning more than two decades.

Sehwag posted a collage of some of the best moments he shared with Dhoni, on and off the field, and wrote, "The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot. In the Rigveda there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons & 7 fortresses; 7 basic musical notes; 7 pheras in a marriage; 7 wonders of the world. And on 7th day of 7th month -- Birthday of a top man MS Dhoni." Born in Ranchi, Bihar, Dhoni made his Test debut in against Sri Lanka in 2005, while he played his last game in the longest format against Australia in December 2014.

Dhoni led Team India to title triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 World Cup at home and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Dhoni is the only India captain to guide the country to title wins in every ICC trophy played during his time.

He recently guided Chennai Super Kings to its fifth IPL title, making the Chennai franchise the joint most successful side in the lucrative domestic tournament with five trophies, the same as the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted, "Happy Birthday Bahubali. May you continue to Inspire... Have a great day ahead." Olympic bronze-medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt termed Dhoni a "great personality".

"Happy birthday to brother Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former captain of the Indian cricket team and a great personality," wrote Dutt, the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist.

Dhoni's CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja called the legendary wicketkeeper-batter as his "go-to man".

"My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday Mahi bhai," while former India women's team pace bowler Jhulan Goswami said Dhoni continues to inspire players on and off the pitch.

"Happy birthday captain cool. The way you inspire everyone on the pitch and off the pitch is truly remarkable. May your grace, charm and strength continue to inspire us all," wrote Jhulan.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored a century for West Zone against Central and place his side firmly on the path to Duleep Trophy final in Bengaluru on Friday, wrote, "Happy birthday MS Dhoni. I Wish you an amazing year ahead. Sending you loads of love and warm wishes!"