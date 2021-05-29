SUN Vs SES Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, England Women's ODD Live Stream Details

Sunrisers will lock horns with South East Stars in Match 3 of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 on Saturday, May 29 at the County Ground in Chelmsford. The SUN vs SES live streaming will commence at 3:00 PM (IST) and 10:30 AM local time. Ahead of the exciting contest, here is our SUN vs SES Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

SUN vs SES Match Preview

Sunrisers had a forgettable campaign last year as they failed to register a single win during the course of the competition. They will look to put in improved performances this time around and win the tournament. On the other hand, the Stars who managed to win two games last year missed out on a place in the final as they finished third in the South Group standings with 10 points to their name. Having won their last two games against Sunrisers, the Stars as favourites to win the contest.

SUN vs SES Player Record

Mady Villiers could play only two games in the last edition of the tournament where she scored 76 runs and grabbed one wicket. On the other hand, Joanne Gardner was the highest run-scorer for Sunrisers in the last year’s competition, as she scored 193 runs in 6 games at an average of 32.16. She also picked seven wickets.

As far as the Stars are concerned, Alice Capsey was the top scorer for them, scoring 141 runs in 6 matches at an average of 28.2 and two wickets to her name. Tash Farrant led the wicket-taking charts for her side as he bagged 9 wickets at an economy of 3.4 and also scored 86 runs with the bat.

SUN vs SES live streaming details

The SUN vs SES live streaming will be available on the respective team's YouTube channels. The SUN vs SES match is not a televised event in India.

SUN vs SES Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

SUN: Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Naomi Dattani, Fran Wilson, Kelly Castle, Mady Villiers, Joanne Gardner, Grace Scrivens, Katie Midwood, Sonali Patel, Katie Wolfe.

SES: Bryony Smith, Chloe Brewer, Aylish Cranstone, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Hannah Jones, Grace Gibbs, Rhianna Southby, Danielle Gregory.

SUN vs SES best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Joanne Gardner, Tash Farrant

Vice-Captain – Alice Capsey, Mady Villiers

Joanne Gardner and Alice Capsey will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SUN vs SES Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Amara Carr

Batswomen – Cordelia Griffith, Fran Wilson, Sophia Dunkley

All-Rounders – Alice Davidson-Richards, Bryony Smith, Joanne Gardner, Alice Capsey

Bowlers – Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Grace Gibbs

SUN vs SES Dream11 Prediction

According to our SUN vs SES Dream11 prediction, SUN are likely to edge past the SES and win this match.

Note: The SUN vs SES player record and as a result, the SUN vs SES best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SUN vs SES Dream11 team and SUN vs SES prediction do not guarantee positive results.

