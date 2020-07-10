SUN Vs SSK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Live

Spanga United CC face Stockholm Super Kings in the upcoming clash of the ECS Botkyrka T10 League 2020. The match will be played at Karsby Cricket Centre in Stockholm. Both the teams are out of the competition as they ended up third in the tournament. The match will, therefore, be a dead rubber outing. However, Both the teams are equally matched on paper and the fixture could turn out to be an interesting one.

The SUN vs SSK match will commence on July 10 at 5:30 PM IST. Fans can play the SUN vs SSK Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SUN vs SSK Dream11 prediction, SUN vs SSK Dream11 top picks and SUN vs SSK Dream11 team.

Also Read | CSK Pacer Lungi Ngidi Demands South Africa Takes 'Black Lives Matter' Seriously In Cricket

SUN vs SSK Dream11 team

Also Read | Nasser Hussain Lauded By Indian Fans For Moving Experience On Racism In UK; Watch Video

SUN vs SSK Dream11 top picks

Tasal Siddiqi (Captain) Thilia Warnakulasuriya (Vice-captain) Sanuk Keppetiyawa Radha Balkrishnan Preetham Harinath Charles Samuel

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly To Speak To Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Over India's Dismal Overseas Results

SUN vs SSK Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SUN vs SSK Dream11 team

SUN vs SSK Dream11 team: Spanga United CC (SUN)

Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Tasal Saddiqi, Krishan Silva, Janaka Johannes, Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Faisal Azeem, Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Sajith Johansson, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Asanka Kalugama, Anton Don, Fayaz Ali

SUN vs SSK Dream11 team: Stockholm Super Kings (SSK)

Sembian Sundarapandian, Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Gokul Balakrishnan, Bala Moni, Shyam Balasubramanian, Dakshinamoorthy Muthumanickam, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Kamaraj Kandasamy, Pradeep Rao, Preetham Harinath, Praveen Marani, Ganesh Prashanth, Venkat Natarajan, Charles Samuel, Radha Balakrishnan, Jaffer Yousef, Ganesh Radhakrishnan

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Excited For Eng Vs WI Test Series, Fans Want Him To Return Soon Instead

SUN vs SSK Dream11 prediction: SUN vs SSK Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

Spanga United – Faisal Azeem, Lalindra Chandraratne, Sajith Johansson, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Krishan Silva, Janaka Johannes, Anton Don, Tasal Siddiqi, Thilia Warnakulasuriya, Sanuk Keppetiyawa.

– Faisal Azeem, Lalindra Chandraratne, Sajith Johansson, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Krishan Silva, Janaka Johannes, Anton Don, Tasal Siddiqi, Thilia Warnakulasuriya, Sanuk Keppetiyawa. Stockholm Super Kings– Bhargav Mahesh, Shyam Balasubramanian, Rahul Gowthaman, Praveen Morani, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Ganesh Prashanth, Sembian Sundarapandian, Radha Balkrishnan, Preetham Harinath, Charles Samuel, Venkat Natarajan.

SUN vs SSK Dream11 prediction

Our SUN vs SSK Dream11 prediction is that Spanga United CC will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The SUN vs SSK Dream11 prediction, SUN vs SSK Dream11 top picks and SUN vs SSK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SUN vs SSK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)