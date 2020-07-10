SUN Vs SSK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Live

Quick links:
Spanga United CC face Stockholm Super Kings in the upcoming clash of the ECS Botkyrka T10 League 2020. The match will be played at Karsby Cricket Centre in Stockholm. Both the teams are out of the competition as they ended up third in the tournament. The match will, therefore, be a dead rubber outing. However, Both the teams are equally matched on paper and the fixture could turn out to be an interesting one.
The SUN vs SSK match will commence on July 10 at 5:30 PM IST. Fans can play the SUN vs SSK Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SUN vs SSK Dream11 prediction, SUN vs SSK Dream11 top picks and SUN vs SSK Dream11 team.
Also Read | CSK Pacer Lungi Ngidi Demands South Africa Takes 'Black Lives Matter' Seriously In Cricket
Also Read | Nasser Hussain Lauded By Indian Fans For Moving Experience On Racism In UK; Watch Video
Also Read | Sourav Ganguly To Speak To Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Over India's Dismal Overseas Results
Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Tasal Saddiqi, Krishan Silva, Janaka Johannes, Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Faisal Azeem, Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Sajith Johansson, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Asanka Kalugama, Anton Don, Fayaz Ali
Sembian Sundarapandian, Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Gokul Balakrishnan, Bala Moni, Shyam Balasubramanian, Dakshinamoorthy Muthumanickam, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Kamaraj Kandasamy, Pradeep Rao, Preetham Harinath, Praveen Marani, Ganesh Prashanth, Venkat Natarajan, Charles Samuel, Radha Balakrishnan, Jaffer Yousef, Ganesh Radhakrishnan
Also Read | Rohit Sharma Excited For Eng Vs WI Test Series, Fans Want Him To Return Soon Instead
Our SUN vs SSK Dream11 prediction is that Spanga United CC will win this match, considering their run of form.