SUN Vs STT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live Game Info

Spanga United CC are up against Stockholm Tigers in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka tournament. The match will be played on Thursday, July 9 at the Karsby Cricket Centre at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SUN vs STT Dream11 prediction, SUN vs STT Dream11 team and SUN vs STT Dream11 top picks.

Also read: Test Cricket Returns As Rain Affects England Vs West Indies On Day One

SUN vs STT Dream11 preview

Both teams are currently occupying the bottom position on the points table. While Spanga have lost both their games so far, Stockholm Tigers have won one from three games and will be desperate to register a win in the upcoming match against Spanga. Expect the match to be a hard-fought contest

SUN vs STT Dream11 prediction: SUN vs STT Dream11 team

SUN vs STT Dream11 prediction: SUN vs STT Dream11 team: SUN

Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Krishan Silva, Tasal Siddiqi, Janaka Johannes, Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Sajith Johansson, Faisal Azeem, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Asanka Kalugama, Anton Don, Fayaz Ali

Also read: Joe Root Family: England Captain Welcomes Baby Girl Into Family Ahead Of Eng Vs WI Test

SUN vs STT Dream11 prediction: SUN vs STT Dream11 team: STT

Tanin Ahmad, Humayun Kabir, Hafizur Rahman, Rashedul Islam, Raz Imtiaz, Bipu Rais, Liton Sarkar, Roni Gupta, Arif Hossain, Faruk Ahmed, Ahmed Kawsar, Bappy Chowdhury, Rizvi Hoque, Asif Ferdous, Sayem Chowdhury, Shahnawazur Rahman, Akash Islam, Rudro Karim

Also read: Roddy Estwick Praises England Support In 'Taking The Knee' Before 1st Test

SUN vs STT Dream11 top picks

Here's our SUN vs STT Dream11 top picks for the SUN vs STT Dream11 game -

F Ahmed, F Azeem, A Kawser

Also read: PCB 'still Waiting' To Hear From ACC After BCCI President Confirms Asia Cup Cancellation

SUN vs STT Dream11 prediction: SUN vs STT playing XI

SUN vs STT Dream11 prediction: SUN vs STT playing XI: SUN

T Saddiqi, K Silva, J Johannes, S Keppetiyawa, F Azeem, T Warnakulasuriya, S Johansson, D Arunamullwithanage, A Kalugama and F Ali

SUN vs STT Dream11 prediction: SUN vs STT playing XI: STT

H Kabir, H Rahman, R Islam, R Imtiaz, F Ahmed, A Hossain, R Hoque, A Kawser, S Rahman, A Ferdous and A Islam

SUN vs STT Dream11 team

SUN vs STT Dream11 prediction

As per our SUN vs STT Dream11 prediction, SUN will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SUN vs STT Dream11 prediction, SUN vs STT Dream11 top picks and SUN vs STT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SUN vs STT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: ECN.CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)