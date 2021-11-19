Google CEO Sundar Pichai posted a tweet for the legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers, who announced his retirement from all formats of the game on Friday. Sundar Pichai said, “What a legacy, one of my favorites to watch ever!”

De Villiers posted his retirement message on Twitter on Friday and announced the end of his career at the age of 37 years. De Villiers said that he no longer has the desire to continue as the "flame" inside him no longer burns as brightly as it used to do before.

AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of the game

AB de Villiers said through his statement, “It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. That’s the reality I must accept - and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time. Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful.”

Ab de Villiers’ career

De Villiers took part in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for South Africa between 2004 and 2018. He scored more than 20,000 runs across all formats, which included a mammoth 43 international centuries. He has also played 184 matches in the Indian Premier League and has scored a total of 5,162 with an average of 39.50. He is considered one of the all-time greats of IPL as his ability to terrorise bowlers was unique. This will be his second retirement as De Villiers announced his international retirement back in 2018. However, in January 2020, the batsman announced that he would be willing to return if the selectors were convinced that he deserves a spot on the team. De Villiers had earlier said that he would be interested to play in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, but it could not materialise.