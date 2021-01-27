Sundar Pichai Welcomes England Cricket Team To Chennai, Says 'should Be A Great Series'

Google’s chief executive Sundar Pichai welcomed the England Cricket team that arrived Chennai, India on January 27 for the first two Tests in a four-match series against India. The Google CEO also wished that he was present here to watch the series that according to him should be “great”. Members of the England cricket team including captain Joe root arrived in the city and the video of them at the airport was posted by the official Twitter account of England Cricket. Pichai extended his wishes by reposting the video.

Welcome to my hometown @englandcricket wish was there for the game, should be a great series https://t.co/BNRDOQnnyO — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 27, 2021

Apart from the England cricket team, some of the Indian players, as well as members of the support staff, had also landed in Chennai, news agency PTI reported citing airport sources. Root and Co had flown from Sri Lanka around 10:30 AM on Wednesday and headed to the hotel where both the teams will be put up as a part of the bio-bubble, said a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association official. The England team had just wrapped up a 2-0 series sweep of the Tests against Sri Lanka with Root bagging two big centuries.

Indian team vice-captain, senior batsman arrive in Chennai

Meanwhile, Indian team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, senior batsman Rohit Sharma, and pacer Shardul Thakur also arrived in Chennai on January 26. Other players including skipper Virat Kohli are expected to reach on Wednesday. Players of both the teams will also undergo a six-day quarantine at Hotel Leela Palace as part of protocols and will undergo COVID-19 testing.

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association official told PTI, “Members of the two teams will be put up at Hotel Leela Palace along with match officials. They will be under quarantine for six days and are likely to start practice from February 2.” First and second India vs England Tests will be played from February 5-9 and February 13-17 respectively at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Third and Fourth Tests will take place from February 24-28 and March 4-8 respectively at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.

