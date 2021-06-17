Suniel Shetty Responds To KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's First Brand Endorsement Together

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty were roped in by a French luxury brand named NUMI Paris as its new brand ambassadors. The two celebrities have been hired by the company to promote NUMI Paris' handcrafted eyewear collection. The announcement of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's association with the brand was made by the duo itself on their respective social media handles on Wednesday as they uploaded pictures from their stunning photoshoot.

Suniel Shetty approves KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's new ad campaign

A few hours after Rahul and Athiya revealed the delightful news about the brand association, Athiya Shetty's father and veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram handle and shared a promo of his daughter and rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul's collaboration with NUMI Paris. The Hera Pheri actor was in complete awe as he approved KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's first brand endorsement together. Here is his reply -

KL Rahul girlfriend

Athiya Shetty is rumoured to be the KL Rahul girlfriend. The two are often seen sharing pictures with each other on social media. Neither of them has confirmed the status of their relationship but if their social media activities are anything to go by, it seems that the two have been hit by Cupid's arrow.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is currently in England for the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final that is slated to be played from June 18 in Southampton. Although Rahul could not make the cut to the 15-man WTC Final squad, he remains an integral part of the Indian team. The Karnataka-based cricketer will be eyeing to make it to India's playing XI during the five-match India vs England Test series. The India vs England Test series will begin at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6), and Manchester (Sep 10-14).

KL Rahul net worth

As per Filmy Siyappa, the KL Rahul net worth is estimated to be around INR 43 crore. The in-form opener takes home an annual salary of INR 5 crore as per the central contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In the IPL, Rahul earns INR 11 crore per season from Punjab Kings. Moreover, Rahul has pocketed around INR 48 crore just by playing in the Indian Premier League.

Disclaimer: The above KL Rahul net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the same.

