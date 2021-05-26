Sunil Chhetri Responds To Virat Kohli's Viral 'crossbar Challenge', Asks 'Invoice Bheju?'

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who is arguably the best batsman in the world, recently pulled off an amazing football trick while trying to attempt a goal from outside the box. Kohli, who is currently quarantining with the Indian Test squad in Mumbai, shared a video on social media, where he could be seen kicking a football from outside the box, which accidentally hits the crossbar of the goal post. Kohli shared the video with a caption, "Accidental crossbar challenge" with a laughing emoji.

The post has now received a comment from the Indian national football team's captain Sunil Chhetri, who jokingly asked whether he should send an invoice for all the football "sessions" he has had with Kohli or the Indian skipper would like to pay him in easy installments. "Saare coaching sessions ka ek hi invoice bheju, ya aasan kishton mein chukaoge, champ? (Shall I send you the invoice for all the coaching sessions combined, or are you going to pay in easy installments, champ?)" Chhetri wrote on Twitter while sharing Kohli's video.

In the video, Virat Kohli tries to shoot a goal far from the goal post, in fact outside the box. However, the 32-year-old batsman manages to bend it across to the far post, but only for the ball to hit the crossbar and bounce back. Kohli can be seen with his head in his hands expressing his excitement that he almost pulled out the amazing goal. Virat Kohli shared the video and wrote: "Accidental crossbar challenge"

Kohli in quarantine with Team India

Kohli and the rest of the Indian Test squad are currently quarantining at a hotel in Mumbai, from where they are expected to leave for England next month. The Indian team will take part in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final before locking horns against England in a five-match Test series. Kohli and his men have already taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India and are expected to receive their second dose in the United Kingdom under the guidance of the country's health department.

