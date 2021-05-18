Sunil Gavaskar, Adam Gilchrist Congratulated By Netizens For Winning Top ICC Honour

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday took to Twitter to celebrate ICC Hall of Fame inductees Sunil Gavaskar and Adam Gilchrist. While Gavaskar was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2009, Gilchrist achieved the coveted honour in 2013. For the unversed, ICC Hall of Fame recognises 'the achievements of the legends of the game from cricket's long and illustrious history' and each year new members are added during ICC awards.

ICC Hall of Fame 2021: Apex cricketing council celebrates Sunil Gavaskar and Adam Gilchrist induction

Sunil Gavaskar career and stats

Considered one of the greatest opening batsmen of all time, Sunil Gavaskar sits proudly in the #ICCHallOfFame 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Igz2e3M8TP — ICC (@ICC) May 18, 2021

The Sunil Gavaskar career stats place him in an elite list of cricket players, and he is often hailed as one of the greatest to have ever played the game. Having debuted in 1971, the player went on to feature in 125 Tests and 108 ODIs for Team India. The right-hander scored 10,122 Test runs at an average of 51.12 and was the first cricketer to scale 10,000-plus runs in the format.

The Sunil Gavaskar stats also include a staggering 34 centuries and 45 half-centuries in Tests and he was the first person to score hundreds in each innings of a match on three occasions. The cricketer was also one of the members of the 1983 World Cup line-up, which India went on to win under the leadership of Kapil Dev. Notably, Gavaskar is among six Indians on the ICC Hall of Fame list. Besides Gavaskar (2009), Bishan Singh Bedi (2009), Kapil Dev (2009), Anil Kumble (2015), Rahul Dravid (2018) and Sachin Tendulkar (2019) have also been included in the ICC Hall of Fame.

Adam Gilchrist career and stats

Gilchrist is one of the most explosive batsmen to have played the game. Besides being a nightmare for the opposition with the bat, Gilchrist was arguably the best wicketkeeper the game had ever seen. His technique behind the stumps was impeccable.

Gilchrist has 417 catches and 55 stumpings to his name in One-Day International (ODI) cricket, a record that was broken by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara in 2015. With the bat, the explosive batsman scored 5,570 runs in 96 Tests at an average of 47.60. In ODIs, he scored 9,619 runs from 287 matches at a strike rate of 96.94.

Gilchrist retired from the international circuit in March 2008. The Australian was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2013. After Richie Benaud, Allan Border, Don Bradman, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Neil Harvey, Dennis Lillee, Ray Lindwall, Rodney Marsh, Keith Miller, Bill O’Reilly, Steve Waugh, Victor Trumper, Clarrie Grimmett, Frederick Spofforth, Alan Davidson, Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne, Gilchrist became the 19th male Australia cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Notably, Ricky Ponting - Australia's most successful captain was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2018.

The wicket-keeper who changed it all 🧤 Today on #ICCHallOfFame, we celebrate the one and only @gilly381 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/EgfT9aba5T — ICC (@ICC) May 18, 2021

