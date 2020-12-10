Sunil Gavaskar Against England's Coded Placard Gameplay, Asks If ICC Allowed The Strategy

Criticising England skipper Eoin Morgan's to seek coded instructions from the dressing room, former Team India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has raised questions over the strategy implemented by the Englishmen. Gavaskar raised questions on the strategy getting the nod by the ICC. However, he also opined that such a strategy should not be implemented in the game. He also highlighted his apprehensions regarding the strategy in case of a DRS call and asserted that if there is a need to send messages, it should be done through the 12th man during a break.

"I would like to know if the match referee had confirmed this with the ICC? Did they ask ICC? Has the cricket committee of the ICC sanctioned this, we don't know this yet. This is happening for the first time. We were told that this type of strategy was also used during Pakistan Super League and maybe this was the same person who adapted this technique who was an analyst there. But I don't believe this should be happening in cricket," Gavaskar said while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

READ | VVS Laxman Fears Cricket Going Football Way With Controversial Coded Signals Strategy

"The second thing that is worrisome is during the situation of a DRS, would there be a code there as well to help with the decision of taking the DRS?" he questioned.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman also showed similar apprehensions as he stated that the use of placards was not the 'right thing'. “Often in T20 cricket, if the captain needs to make a decision, he discusses it with the coach or the support staff or a senior player, and post that discussion, a captain usually comes to a decision. But if this thing (use of placard) forms a part of the rule, then I believe it is not the right thing, as you want the captain to fulfill his role. Otherwise, you don’t require a captain, and the team can be run from outside similar to football where the manager runs the team,” Laxman had said.

READ | England Skipper Eoin Morgan Receives Coded Information On Field From The Dressing Room

Coded Information Placard

During the third and the final T20 between England and South Africa at Cape Town, English team's analyst Nathan Leamon was seen sending a piece of coded information to the 2019 World Cup-winning skipper from the dressing room as the visitors were fielding. What really stood out here is that series of letters and numbers were hung from the balcony of the current top-ranked T20I side The information was a combination of a letter and number i.e. 4E.

READ | BCCI Announces Schedule For England's Tour Of India, Motera To Host Day-night Test

While it did create a lot of confusion initially, England's star limited-overs wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler decoded it during the post-match session. The elegant middle-order batsman explained that it was just a little bit of an experiment. “It’s a little help, a suggestion, and what match-ups are going on. Eoin and Nathan work closely on analysis. It’s just a little bit of an experiment. Eoin is one of the best captains in the world, a fantastic, instinctive captain, and there’s a nice balance going on,” said Buttler while speaking to BBC.

READ | Rashid Khan Beats Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni As Most Searched Sportsperson In India On Google

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.