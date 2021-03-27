Sunil Gavaskar Bats For Youngster Prasidh Krishna's Inclusion In Indian Test Team

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar reckons that Team India's newest pace sensation Prasidh Krishna can be a very good red-ball bowler looking at his pace and seam-up position.

Gavaskar's comments about Prasidh came as he was commentating during the second ODI between India and England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.

'Could be a very, very good red-ball bowler'

"I tell you what, with those seam-up deliveries, he is someone that the Indian selection committee must consider seriously for the red ball (Tests) as well," Gavaskar said during his commentary stint for host broadcaster Star Sports on Friday. READ | Sunil Gavaskar says Kohli will be 'disappointed' as his wait for 71st int'l ton continues

"Just like Jasprit Bumrah, from T20s and ODIs, has now become India's premium bowler in the Test format, Prasidh Krishna with his pace and the seam-up position could be a very, very good red-ball bowler as well," he added.

Prasidh Krishna in ongoing Eng ODI series

The 22-year-old who was handed his maiden international cap ahead of the first ODI on Tuesday made a tremendous impact with the ball in hand right away as he became the first Indian bowler to take four wickets on ODI debut. He finished with figures of 4/54 from his 8.1 overs at an economic rate of 6.61 including a maiden and was also the pick of the bowlers for India as the Men In Blue registered an emphatic win by 66 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

In the following game, the Bengaluru pacer once again made his presence with the ball and coincidentally was also the pick of the Indian bowlers. However, he did not get much support from the other bowlers as England comfortably chased down a stiff total of 337 runs in the 44th over to stay alive in the One Day series. In the second ODI, the tall speedster registered bowling figures of 2/58 from his 10 overs at an economy rate of 5.80.

