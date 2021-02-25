Sunil Gavaskar Becomes First To Score 10,000 Runs In Tests In 1987 Ahmedabad Test: WATCH

The ongoing India vs England pink-ball Test is monumental in several ways. While the encounter marks the first Day and Night fixture between the two cricketing giants in the longer format, it also is the first international fixture at the newly built Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The massive 132,000-seater that has been built at the spot where the erstwhile Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium used to stand at Motera. The cricketing arena has served fans with a number of momentous events, including Sunil Gavaskar's iconic 10,000th Test run.

Sunil Gavaskar becomes first to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket

The Indian batting legend's cricketing career was filled with a number of accolades. The cricketer with his impeccable batting prowess had claimed all major batting records to his name in his illustrious career. One of his most historic moments came on March 7, 1987, when he was batting against Pakistan at the Motera stadium of Ahmedabad.

When the maestro was batting on 57, millions of fans waited with bated breath, as his total Test runs stood at 9999. Sunil Gavaskar quietly nudged the ball towards third-man against Ijaz Fakih. The spectators were jubilated as the star batsman reached a feat that was unthinkable back then. The fans were left in frenzy, and members of the crowd ran to the ground to congratulate Gavaskar on becoming the first member of the 10,000-run club.

RARE VIDEO



Sunil Gavaskar scored his 10000th run in the Ahmedabad Test when he played a late-cut off Ijaz Fakih in 1987.



Gavaskar became the first cricketer to scale the Mount Everest — 10000 Test runs



The player was ultimately dismissed on 63. Reportedly, when the player walked back to the dressing room, he was not in a celebratory mood but was rather infuriated as he failed to convert his promising knock into a big one. It is also believed that in spite of Gujarat being a dry state, Gavaskar's teammates managed to source a bottle of champagne to celebrate his stunning record.

Sunil Gavaskar career stats in international cricket

The Sunil Gavaskar career stats place him in an elite list of cricket players, and he is often hailed as one of the greatest to have ever played the game. Having debuted in 1971, the player went on to feature in 125 Tests and 108 ODIs for Team India. The right-hander scored 10,122 Test runs at an average of 51.12 and was the first cricketer to scale 10,000-plus runs in the format. Sunil Gavaskar stats also includes a staggering 34 centuries and 45 half-centuries in Tests and he was the first person to score hundreds in each innings of a match on three occasions. The cricketer was also one of the members of the 1983 World Cup line-up, which India went on to win under the leadership of Kapil Dev.

