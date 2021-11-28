Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Umpire Nitin Menon For Warning Ashwin Over Round-the-stumps Run-up

Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar was disappointed with on-field umpire Nitin Menon after the latter issued a warning to Ravichandran Ashwin over his round-the-stumps run-up on Day 3 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand. On Saturday, Ashwin was involved in a heated exchange with Menon after the umpire warned him for his round-the-wicket run-up. The umpire allegedly warned Ashwin for obstructing his and the non-striker's view with his follow-through. Ashwin did not look happy as he and India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane had a chat with Menon to discuss the matter.

While speaking about the verbal exchanges between Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, and Nitin Menon, Gavaskar said that India's stand-in captain was trying to find out the reason behind his bowler receiving a warning despite not stepping onto the danger area. Gavaskar further highlighted the fact that there is no penalty for a bowler trying to do what Ashwin did in the match. Despite the warning from the umpire, Ashwin continued bowling from the same area.

"Rahane was coming in to say that if Ashwin is veering away and not going into the danger area, what is the issue. I think it is tough on the umpire because he might not be able to see what happens. What is the penalty? Is it written? It isn’t something that I know of. There is a penalty if the ball hits the helmet but what is the penalty if Ashwin keeps doing that? Do you think Ashwin will keep pushing that envelope?" Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

India vs New Zealand

As far as the match is concerned, India staged a massive comeback on Day 3, Saturday to dismiss New Zealand for 296 runs despite their openers putting up a big partnership earlier in the game. Tom Latham top-scored for New Zealand with his 95 off 282 balls. Axar Patel shone with the ball for India as he picked another five-wicket-haul to finish the day at 5/62. Ravichandran Ashwin picked three wickets to his name to become the 14th highest Test wicket-taker in the world.

Earlier in the game, India had posted a total of 345 runs courtesy of some brilliant batting performances by Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and Ravindra Jadeja. While Gill and Jadeja both scored a half-century each, debutant Iyer went on to register his maiden Test ton in his very first inning for India Whites. Tim Southee was the best performer for New Zealand in the innings as he picked yet another five-wicket-haul in Test cricket.

Image: @AbdullahNeaz/Twitter/PTI