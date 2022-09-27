Sunil Gavaskar Delivers Firm Verdict On India's All-format Opener KL Rahul's Form

KL Rahul is Team India's first-choice opener, but his recent performance with the bat has raised questions in the lead-up to the upcoming ICC T20 World cup. In the just concluded India vs Australia T20I series, Rahul started off went with a half-century in the first match, however, he was unable to make a big score in the last two T20 matches. The failure to score runs has attracted a lot of critics, but legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar batted in favour of the opener despite his poor run.

Sunil Gavaskar reflects on KL Rahul's batting performance

Team India next faces South Africa in three-match T20I series before heading to Australia to play the T20 World Cup. While speaking on Star Sports, the former India cricketer threw his weight behind KL Rahul stating that he played in the team's interest and sacrificed his wicket. Gavaskar said, "Well, he was doing what the team was expecting him to do which was both the times, you saw he got a fifty in the first game but in the second game, where he had to throw the bat from the first ball because it was an 8-overs-a-side game, he sacrificed his wicket for the team."

KL Rahul scored 66 runs at an average of 22.00 in the three-match T20I series against Australia. However, the opener will hope to bounce back with a strong show in the upcoming series against South Africa. Gavaskar, while giving away some batting tips to KL Rahul said, "Again, like Kohli, when Rahul is playing proper cricketing shots, then he is unstoppable. But when these two players are trying to swing across the line, that is not their strength. They can play across the line when they come to the front foot and flick it that away but trying to play that cross-batter shot, they get into trouble. If they try to avoid that, they will keep scoring runs consistently,".

India vs South Africa series schedule

The three-match T20I series between India and South Africa will commence on September 28 in Thiruvananthapuram with the second and third matches slated to be held on October 2 and October 4 in Guwahati and Indore, respectively. The second T20I game between India and South Africa will be played on Gandhi Jayanti to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Following the conclusion of the T20I series, India and South Africa will battle in three-match ODI series from October 6 to October 11. The three ODIs will be played in Lucknow, Ranchi, and Delhi, respectively.