Sunil Gavaskar Dishes Out Ultimate Praise For Virat Kohli After Series Win Over England

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has lavished praise on Virat Kohli and Team India after their series sweep over visitors England. The Men in Blue clinched a 3-1 win in the Test series, before winning the ODI and the T20I series in a tense contest. Gavaskar lavished praise on Kohli and his team, suggesting that Team India are well rounded in all departments and will win more than they lose.

Sunil Gavaskar heaps praise on Virat Kohli, Team India after England series win

After India's series-clinching win over England, Sunil Gavaskar said that Team India are the best Test team in the history of Indian cricket. The former India captain said that the Men in Blue proved their dominance in world cricket both home and away following their wins in Australia and a clean sweep of England at home. Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar said that a captain is as good as his team and Kohli has got a terrific team under him with great openers and a fantastic middle order.

Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-commentator stated that the side has a well-balanced unit, with variety in their bowling attack and a wicketkeeper in Rishabh Pant who is very good and can come in down the order to bat and pummel the bowling along. Gavaskar was however quick to point that while not all 11 players might do the job on a day, but having multiple match-winners in the side means that the Men in Blue are more likely to win many more games than they lose. Speaking at the inaugural ML Jaisimha Lecture on Monday, Sunil Gavaskar further praised the team, calling them the best Test team in the history of Indian cricket.

He further showered praise on the Indian captain, pointing that his suggestion on the soft signal rule was spot on and backed him for the same. The 32-year-old had criticised the rule after Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal in the fourth T20I, after Dawid Malan took a controversial catch, with very little evidence suggesting that it was a clean take. Kohli's stand saw the BCCI doing away with the rule in the upcoming IPL 2021. Gavaskar believes that the BCCI and ICC could look at making the change permanent if it works out well during the tournament.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule: Virat Kohli to join up RCB team after seven-day quarantine

While Team India have had a largely successful return to action since international cricket resumed, Virat Kohli will hope that he could take some form and induce it into his RCB team that will be chasing for their elusive title. The 32-year-old has taken a small break and will join his IPL teammates after finishing his seven-day quarantine in Chennai following his arrival on April 1. Fellow RCB players Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj, who were also part of Team India's squad, joined the training camp straight after the Indian assignment. RCB will begin their campaign with a blockbuster clash against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

(Image Courtesy: BCCI Twitter)