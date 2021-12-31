Sunil Gavaskar Expects 'underachiever' Indian Batter To 'rain Centuries After Centuries'

India on Friday defeated South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series with Virat Kohli & co putting on a brilliant display both with the bat in and later with the ball in the first two innings of the game. India posted a total of 327 courtesy of a brilliant ton from KL Rahul and soon enough, the bowling unit managed to dismantle the Proteas for 197 with Mohammed Shami being the pick of the bunch as he took five wickets. However, KL Rahul's century stood out the most as he won the player of the match award for his heroics.

Post-match, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Rahul and called him a very talented cricketer. Gavaskar called Rahul an underachiever saying that during 2016-17, he was not performing at the level he knew he could reach, but now, he has hit the ground running. "He has always been a very very talented cricketer. Perhaps, he might agree with me that after he made his debut in 2016-17 (2014) and then those two or three years in between, he might have been an underachiever. But now that he has got his mojo back, now that he has got his confidence back, I expect him to rain centuries after centuries because he has got his hunger," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

India vs South Africa news: Six overseas centuries for KL Rahul

The century against South Africa was KL Rahul's seventh in Test cricket and sixth overseas. Gavaskar added that Rahul has gotten the 'taste' of scoring a Test century and it is a moment that every cricketer savours. He further added that he expects Rahul will score many more centuries on the way ahead.

"Once you got the taste of what a Test century means.. the pleasure of lifting the bat to the crowd or the changing room.. the entire change room applauding you, these are the moments that every cricketer or batsmen savours. Now that he has got the taste of it, we can expect hundreds from KL Rahul's bat," said Sunil Gavaskar on Star Sports.

Image: AP