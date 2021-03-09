Sunil Gavaskar Feels Axar's Success Will Make It Difficult For Jadeja To Retain Test Spot

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar reckons that star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja might find it difficult to retain his place in the Indian Test team after left-arm spinner Axar Patel made the most of his opportunities in the recently-concluded home Test series against England.

Axar Patel, who made his debut in red-ball cricket during the England series made an impact straight away as he finished with 27 scalps in three matches that included four five-wicket hauls.

'It’s not going to be easy for Ravindra Jadeja': Sunil Gavaskar

”Axar Patel has grabbed his opportunities. He has taken 27 wickets, he has also shown that he can bat well and he is also a very good fielder, probably not as good as Ravindra Jadeja,” said Gavaskar while speaking on Star Sports.

“It’s not going to be easy for Ravindra Jadeja to break into the team because if you go by form, with him not having played much cricket, the Indian think tank might want to retain Axar Patel. It’s always good to have two players fighting for one place because that means that complacency will not set in,” the 1983 World Cup winner added. READ | Sachin Tendulkar plays his trademark straight drive in the nets, Rohan Gavaskar elated

Why Jadeja was not a part of England series?

Jadeja ended up missing the home Test series against the Joe Root-led side as he was out of action due to a dislocated thumb. The Gujarat cricketer was struck on the gloves by an awkward delivery from Australia's premier pacer Mitchell Starc on Day 3 of the third Test match at Sydney Cricket Ground as a result of which he needed immediate medical attention. Jaddu remained unbeaten on 28 as he had to leave the field and was reportedly in deep discomfort. He did not take the field during Australia's second innings either.

The middle-order batsman later went for scans and the results showed that he has dislocated his thumb. It was then reported that the southpaw would be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further management of his injury after it was officially confirmed that he had been ruled out for six weeks.

As a result of that, the elegant all-rounder also ended up missing the historic fourth and final Test match against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane where Team India scripted history to register back-to-back Test series wins Down Under.

