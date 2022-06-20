Sunil Gavaskar Gives Blunt Prediction On Shikhar Dhawan's Return To India Squad For T20 WC

Shikhar Dhawan was once an integral part of Team India in the white-ball format. However the left-hander now only features in ODIs and has lost his spot in the T20I team. With T20 World Cup coming up in a couple of months' time former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has given his verdict on Shikhar Dhawan's chances of securing a spot for the mega event.

Sunil Gavaskar's verdict on Shikhar Dhawan playing T20 World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan had yet another productive IPL season while playing for Punjab Kings. The left-hander scored 460 runs in 14 matches but his effort did not help him find in the T20I team for India vs South Africa series as well as the upcoming Ireland series. Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik made their comeback to Team India during the India vs South Africa series.

With youngsters being given chances ahead of the veteran player which was visible during the recent India vs South Africa series as Ishan Kishan and Ruituraj Gaikwad opened in all five matches. Sunil Gavaskar said that time has run out for Dhawan to make his comeback into the T20I setup. While speaking on Star Sports, the legendary cricketer said, "No. I don't see his name popping up. If it had to pop up, it would have been in this squad. A lot of guys have gone to England and he could have been in this squad. If he is not in this squad, I don't see him ending in the mix (for T20 World Cup),".

Team India set to face Ireland

After the South Africa series finished all square, Team India under Hardik Pandya's captaincy will be heading to Ireland to play in the T20I series. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had an outstanding T20I series against South Africa, has been named as Hardik's deputy. Rishabh Pant has been rested for the Ireland series with Sanju Samson receiving call up to the squad as his replacement.

While Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a place in the team yet again, Rahul Tripathi, who was an extremely impressive IPL season with the SunRisers Hyderabad finally managed to find get a call o the national team. The 31-year-old smashed 413 runs in just 14 innings, at a decent average of 37.55. Suryakumar Yadav who missed the last couple of IPL matches and the South Africa series due to injury also make his return to the national team.

India squad for the Ireland series

Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.