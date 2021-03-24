Sunil Gavaskar Hails Krunal Pandya For 'impressive' Batting Debut Against England

India in the opening match of the one-day series, defeated England by 66 runs and took a lead in the 3 match series by 1-0. Courtesy of the two debutants i.e. Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna, India broke the jinx of losing the first match of the ODI series. In the first match against England, left-arm all-rounder Krunal Pandya and right-arm fast bowler Prasidh Krishna made their debut for India in ODI.

English captain Eoin Morgan invited the hosts to bat first on a challenging track. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave India a watchful start. However, it was Shikhar Dhawan who went on to continue playing a mature inning after losing Rohit Sharma. Shikhar Dhawan ran out of his luck at the score of 98 runs as he was dismissed by all-rounder Ben Stokes. After Dhawan's wicket, India started losing wickets back-to-back.

Krunal came in to bat at a tough stage with India in trouble at 205 for five with less than 10 overs remaining. KL Rahul and Krunal then brought back India into the match. KL Rahul scored 62 runs off 43 balls, on the other hand, Krunal scored the fastest ODI fifty on debut. Kunal played an unbeaten inning of 58 runs off 31 balls with the help of 7 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Krunal's 26-ball half-century placed his name in history books. He became the batsman to score the fastest half-century on his ODI debut. He also supported KL Rahul to develop an important 112-run partnership for the sixth wicket as India posted 317 for 5 in their fifty overs. Krunal also picked up a wicket as India restricted England at 251 runs. Krunal dedicated his knock to his father and was just too emotional to speak to the broadcasters. Therefore his interview with the commentators was cancelled.

Following this talking StarSports network, Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman praised Krunal Pandya for his explosive fifty on debut.

India's cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar said, "It was fabulous to watch Krunal Pandya bat. Do not forget that he was making his debut. So, it's very difficult for somebody to play with the freedom that he showed. The shots that he was playing straight from the time that he came in. With KL Rahul not quite hitting at that particular point, somebody had to take the initiative. Krunal took the initiative and eased it for KL Rahul. That’s what team spirit is all about – easing the pressure off your teammate. That’s why his batting was so impressive."

'Batting star was Krunal'

While VS Laxman said that Krunal took the aggressive role and played his natural game just like he play in the IPL. He is in good prime form and when you are in that kind of positive mindset you are going to play those kinds of fearless shots.

Laxman also took to his Twiter handle to praise Krunal and wrote:

Another satisfying win, and that too in the first game of a series! Shikhar and Virat were excellent, delighted for Rahul but the batting star was Krunal. Prasidh, the other debutant, bounced back superbly while Bhuvi and Shardul were brilliant. Total team effort! #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/MEiHyW8aLv — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 23, 2021

(Image Credits: @VVSLaxman281/Twitter/PTI)