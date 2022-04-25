Last Updated:

Sunil Gavaskar Hails T Natarajan's Comeback In IPL 2022; 'Indian Cricket Had Lost Him'

Sunil Gavaskar has said that it looked like Indian cricket had lost T Natarajan before the left-handed pacer scripted his comeback in the IPL 2022 season.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sunil Gavaskar

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/bcci.tv


The Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise currently sits at the top of the Indian Premier League 2022 season, with five victories and two losses in seven games. Having finished at the bottom of the points standings last year, SRH have been brilliant in their IPL 2022 campaign, courtesy of an allround performance from the team. Among the other top performers, the 31-year-old Indian speedster T Natarajan has yet again proved his mettle, as he is currently the top wicket-taker for the team with 15 wickets to his credit. 

Meanwhile, speaking to the official broadcaster of IPL, Star Sports, Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar heaped praises on Natarajan and said that it looked like the Indian cricket team had lost him before the 2022 season.

“We all know that yorkers are his specialty but he held the ball back well. It's good to see him back because for some time it looked like Indian cricket had lost him. It's good to have him back in contention. I am pretty sure, with the way he bowls between the 16th and the 20th over, he will be very much in contention,” said Gavaskar.

Natarajan impressed everyone with his performance in the IPL 2020 season and found his way into the Indian cricket team. He further performed brilliantly for India in all the formats in Australian conditions, before an injury took him out of action. He missed the 2021 season of IPL and was re-bought by SRH in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

READ | Predicted IPL 2022 Playoff scenarios, key contenders, top players - all you need to know

'He recognises that there is a World Cup coming up'

Having that said, Gavaskar further made a bold prediction about Natarajan by saying that he will definitely be in contention for a spot in India’s squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. "Last year, perhaps, he wasn't on top of his game. Right now, he is full of confidence. He has had his share of injuries but he is fresh and raring to go. He recognises that there is a World Cup coming up, he wants to be on that flight to Australia,” the Indian cricket legend claimed.

READ | RCB vs RR Preview, IPL 2022: Can Bangalore stop Buttler juggernaut? Will Virat Kohli regain form?

Natarajan returned with the figures of 3/10 in three overs in SRH’s last match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), as RCB were restricted to the score of 68 runs in the first innings. Alongside Natarajan, Marco Jansen and Jagadeesha Suchith returned with figures of 3/25 and 2/12 respectively. Meanwhile, SRH chased down the target within eight overs in the second innings with nine wickets in hand.

READ | IPL: Fan shares experience of watching RCB vs DC match next to Anushka Sharma; Watch

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/bcci.tv)

READ | IPL 2022: Brian Lara says GT's Rashid Khan is 'not much of a wicket-taker; Explains why
READ | IPL 2022: CSK allrounder Moeen Ali becomes latest player to join worrisome injury list
Tags: Sunil Gavaskar, T Natarajan, IPL 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com