Sunil Gavaskar Hails Virat Kohli As He Plays 100th Test; 'You Could See Fire In Him'

Virat Kohli since making his debut for India has gone on to become of the best batsman in world cricket across all three formats. His numbers have only got better and better and to top it all he has created and broken many records. The IND vs SL 1st Test on Friday will be Virat Kohli's 100th Test for the country which will also put in list of cricketers to have achieved the milestone.

Wishes have been pouring in for former skippers from India's legendary cricketers ahead of the first Test and the latest one to send the wish is a former cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar.

Virat Kohli 100th Test: Sunil Gavaskar sends a special message ahead of IND vs SL 1st Test

In the video uploaded by BCCI, Sunil Gavaskar praised Virat Kohli and also spoke about cricketers' journey. He said, "Playing 100 Tests for your country is an incredible feeling, all of us when we were kids playing in the compounds of our house, we dream of playing for India. After playing for the country and you come to your 100th Test, it is an incredible feeling. Reaching the 100th Test means you have played for the country very successfully. No career will be smooth, there will be highs and lows."

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar takes us through the run of emotions that @imVkohli could feel ahead of his 1⃣0⃣0⃣th Test. 🙌🙌 #VK100 pic.twitter.com/bzsh44xHXm — BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2022

While the match was initially set to be played behind closed doors the BCCI decided to take a u-turn and allow 50 per cent of the stadium to be opened for the fans for this special occasion.

Talking about crowd support Gavaskar said, "Whether Kohli is fielding or going out to bat, the crowd will lift him up. That is what crowds do, especially when it is a home crowd. Everyone will be wanting him to get a hundred in his 100th Test. His has been an incredible journey, I remember him making his debut in the West Indies in 2011, even there you could see a fire in him."

Virat Kohli reveals the feeling of ahead of 100th Test

Virat Kohli's 100th Test in Mohali will be the first time the Delhi cricketer takes the field after stepping down as captain. In a video uploaded by BCCI on Thursday, Virat Kohli shared his thoughts about playing the 100th Test for the country. He said, “I honestly never thought that I will play 100 Test matches. It's been a long journey. Played a lot of cricket over the course of these 100 Test matches, a lot of international cricket. I am just grateful that I have been able to make it to 100."