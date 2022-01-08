Sunil Gavaskar Heaps Praise On Cheteshwar Pujara; 'reminds Me Of Hashim Amla'

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Indian Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara and said the player reminds him of former South Africa opener Hashim Amla "when I look at him, he reminds me of Hashim. Watching Hashim bat, you know there’s a sense of calm that everything is under control," Sunil Gavaskar said in a conversation with broadcaster SuperSport.

He further went on to add that having someone of his temperament in the dressing room is a great plus to the team and that he is a terrific player "The ball could be doing things but there was that sense because even on pitches where the ball was turning, the way Hashim Amla was batting in India, it was almost as if, ‘look, nothing’s happening’, and that’s the same thing with Cheteshwar Pujara. It is a great, great blessing to have players of this temperament in your dressing room. (It may not be) necessarily just on the field but it’s a huge plus and I think having somebody with Cheteshwar Pujara’s temperament in the changing room must be absolutely terrific because, in international cricket, there are several moments of tension where people would want to do this or that or the other. When you have somebody who’s going to think about it calmly and give you a measured opinion it makes a big difference." he said.

Sometimes we can be a little bit hard on some of our senior players

After a bunch of poor performances both Pujara and Rahane came good with the bat and scored half-centuries during the team's second innings of the second Test which India failed to win. Speaking about the duo's performances “The team has backed them because of the experience and what they have done in the past. They had the belief that they will come good and they did. Sometimes we can be a little bit hard on some of our senior players because you have these exciting young players waiting in the wings and we all want to see them get a bit of exposure, but as long as these senior players are playing well and not getting out badly, then I think we should show faith in them" Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Image: AP