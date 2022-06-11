Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has showered praise on all-rounder Hardik Pandya, predicting that the Gujarat-born player will consistently deliver for the country in the future. In an interview with Star Sports, the legend stated that he believes Hardik will be a game-changer for India in the majority of the upcoming matches, including the T20 World Cup. Gavaskar further encouraged Hardik to begin bowling with the new ball for India.

"I think he is going to be the game-changer for India, more often than not, in all the matches that are due to come, not just the World Cup but every single match that India plays, whether he bats at No. 5, whether he comes in to bowl at first change or second change. Sometimes I will actually want to see him with the new ball," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

After a gap of more than seven months, Hardik made his comeback into the national squad during the first T20I against South Africa. The 28-year-old impressed everyone with his solid performance, including a quickfire 31 off 12 balls. However, despite his heroics with the bat, India failed to win the first T20I, losing the game by 7 wickets. Prior to joining the India squad, Hardik helped his Indian Premier League side Gujarat Titans win their inaugural season by beating Rajasthan Royals in the final. Hardik was impressive with both the bat and ball in the cash-rich league as he finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer.

Hardik Pandya on his comeback

Talking about his comeback, Hardik said he worked really hard during his time away from cricket to get back into form. Hardik Pandya claimed that for six months, he woke up at 5 a.m. every day to train and went to bed by 9:30 p.m. The current vice-captain added that he is proud of the process he followed rigorously throughout the break and that it has helped him achieve results.

"A lot of things were said about me before I made a comeback. For me, it was never about giving them answers. I was proud of the process that I followed, no one knows exactly what I went through during the six months that I wasn't playing for the country. I got up at 5 am in the morning to make sure I trained and trained at 4 pm for the second time in a day to make sure I gave myself enough rest. I used to sleep at 9:30 pm every day for almost 4 months. A lot of sacrifices were made but for me, it was the battle that I had before playing the IPL. After seeing the results, it was very satisfying for me because I knew I have worked hard," Hardik said.