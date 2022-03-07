Sunil Gavaskar Issues Statement On 'not The Greatest Spinner' Comment For Shane Warne

Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar had come under fire on social media for his remarks on Shane Warne's bowling. Speaking to a television outlet on Shane Warne Sunil Gavaskar remarked "For me, the Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were certainly better than Warne. Because look at Warne's record against India. It was pretty ordinary against India. Because he didn't have much success against Indian players, who are very good players of spin bowling, I don't think I would call him the greatest. I think, Muttiah Muralitharan with the success that he had against India would rank over him in my book."

While Sunil Gavaskar could have his assessment about the player, the timing of the comment did not go really well, especially with it being on the occasion of Shane Warne's demise.

However, the Indian legend taking to social media has clarified his statement "Last week was a very traumatic time for the cricketing fraternity, as in the space of 24 hours we lost two of the most iconic cricketers the game has seen, Rod Marsh, and Shane Warne. On TV I was asked by an anchor whether Warne was the greatest spinner 'ever' and I gave my honest personal opinion. In hindsight, that question shouldn't have been asked, nor should have been answered as that was not the time for any comparison or critical evaluation. Warne was on of the greatest cricketers to have ever graced the game. Rodney Marsh too was one of the greatest wicketkeepers that the game has seen. May their souls rest in eternal peace.

Shane Warne death: Player's autopsy report says he died of 'Natural Causes'

Meanwhile, the Thai police in the autopsy report confirmed that the Australian died out of 'Natural Causes'. “Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural,” Officer Kissana Phathanacharoen was quoted as saying in a statement. “Investigators will summarise the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law,” the police official said.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Shane Warne's state funeral will be held at the iconic MCG in front of an crowd , somewhere around 100,000 people