Sunil Gavaskar Lauds Axar Patel's Effort In 4th Test: 'He Gave Much-needed Acceleration'

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar appreciated Axar Patel's efforts as he felt the left-arm spinner played a selfless innings as India put up a mammoth 571 runs surpassing Australia's 1st inning score of 480 runs. Axar flexed his batting muscle once again as he stood his ground firmly with the assistance of Virat Kohli. Axar registered his fourth Test half-century in the fourth match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Sunil Gavaskar lauds Axar Patel for selfless innings

Axar has had an impressive batting display in this series as he seems to have worked on his batting antics. The 29-year-old has now amassed a whopping 513 runs in this four-match Test series. With Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin shining with the ball, Axar has managed to hone his other skills.

Earlier, former Indian coach Ravi Shastri also emphasised Axar's brilliant batting performances throughout the series. “Very early. But if it wouldn’t have been for Axar’s batting, this series would’ve looked a lot different. India wanted strength in their batting, and they got it. Had it not been for his innings in Delhi, India wouldn’t have been able to be 2-0. And his innings in Kanpur.

“You couldn’t have used him previously in the series. Because the ball was turning. Then Ashwin and Jadeja become your primary bowlers. But here, you need him. And he’s done the job well.”

Axar took his time to reach his half-century but he started to play with open hands as his innings helped the men in blue to accelerate the innings. He got out at 79 but his innings could prove to be pivotal if the home side can grind out a result as it could cement their position in the World Test Championship final.

Gavaskar who is commentating in this series, lauded Axar's well timed innings. "It was a selfless innings. He did the hard yards and then provided the acceleration for India in the final session. Australia are now trailing by 88 runs after the fourth day's play and all will be at stake on Monday in Ahmedabad.