Sunil Gavaskar Left Unimpressed With CSK's Rs 4 Crore-buy; 'He Is Going To Get Punished'

Despite registering a mammoth target of 211 runs for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to chase in 20 overs, four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to restrict their opponents on Thursday.

The KL Rahul-led side defeated CSK by chasing down the target with three balls to spare following some disastrous bowling from Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in the death. Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar is left unimpressed with CSK's Rs 4 crore buy, having no doubt that he would be punished in the tournament if he does not learn to bowl the correct lengths.

LSG vs CSK: Sunil Gavaskar slams Shivam Dube's bowling

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his discontent with CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube after the 28-year old conceded 25 runs in the penultimate over. With LSG requiring 34 runs in the last two overs, the stress on their batters was tremendously reduced following Dube's disastrous bowling performance.

While speaking in the commentary box, Gavaskar said, "He has played a fair bit of limited-overs cricket and he is still bowling those length balls. He is going to get punished. Of course, it’s not fair that somebody who has not bowled so far is given the 19th over when the batsmen are looking to play the shots. But look at it… it’s a length ball."

After captain KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock put up a solid opening stance of 99 runs, Evin Lewis' outstanding 55 runs knock off just 23 deliveries helped LSG to chase down the monstrous target of 211 runs successfully in 19.3 overs. 22-year old Ayush Badoni scored the winning runs for his side as he followed up an impressive fifty in his debut match against the Gujarat Titans with another fine performance.

Gavaskar also believes that Dube got the length of his deliveries wrong as he added, "He is bowling the slower delivery but a slower delivery is very useful on a turning, dry pitch. Not on a pitch where the ball is coming off the bat quite nicely. Clearly, CSK’s calculation as far as who should be bowling is going wrong. A length ball and a nice easy swing on this lovely batting pitch. He clearly hasn’t learnt anything, Shivam Dube. A quicker ball but length ball this time and it has gone the distance."