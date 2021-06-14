Sunil Gavaskar Names Greatest All-rounder Ever And It Is NOT Kapil Dev Or Imran Khan

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. The Indian veteran enthralled the cricketing community with his elegant batting for almost 17 years where he created a plethora of records. Gavaskar called time on his illustrious career filled with records and accolades galore in 1987.

Sunil Gavaskar snubs Kapil Dev, Imran Khan and Jacques Kallis to answer question

During his time, the legendary batsmen had played on some of the deadliest pitches which were conducive to pacers. Moreover, he tackled those bowlers without the advanced protective gear that we find modern batsmen using today. Recently, while speaking on The Cricket Analyst podcast, Gavaskar revealed the toughest surface he had played on and also went on to name the best all-rounder of all-time according to him.

Opening up on the most difficult surface he has batted on, Gavaskar picked the pitch in Chennai in 1978 against the West Indies as he called it the fastest pitch that he played on. Gavaskar added that he had played at Sabina Park in Jamaica on a couple of occasions where the ball was flying and also at the WACA in Perth and The Gabba in Brisbane where the ball was travelling fast as well.

Considered one of the greatest opening batsmen of all time, Sunil Gavaskar sits proudly in the #ICCHallOfFame 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Igz2e3M8TP — ICC (@ICC) May 18, 2021

The former cricketer further said that he had also played on a rain-fresh pitch at Sydney where Jeff Thomson was tearing batsmen apart. However, he reckoned that the pitch in Chennai (1978) with Sylvester Clarke making flying around was the most difficult pitch he has batted on.

Disclosing the name of his favourite all-rounder, Gavaskar snubbed the likes of great all-rounders like Sir Ian Botham, Richard Hadlee, Imran Khan, Kapil Dev, Jacques Kallis etc. and stated that the greatest all-rounder that he saw was Sir Garfield Sobers. Elaborating on his pick, he said that Sir Garfield Sobers was simply somebody who could change the game with the bat, ball or by taking an incredible catch close in or even in the outfield. Gavaskar added that the impact that the West Indies legend had and the number of matches he turned with both bat and ball is the reason why he was the greatest allrounder that he has ever seen.

Sir Garfield Sobers stats

The Sir Garfield Sobers stats in Tests make for a staggering read. In the 93 Test matches that he played, the West Indian all-rounder scored 8032 at a scintillating average of 57.8 to go with 30 fifties and 26 centuries. He also has 235 wickets to his name at an average of 34.0 with six five-wicket hauls to his name.

