Sunil Gavaskar Names Indian Bowler Who Can 'walk Into Any Team In The World'

Legendary Indian cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar praised Jasprit Bumrah and said that the player was someone who could just walk into any team in the world. "There is Bumrah. Don’t forget him. He will walk into any team in the world, not just the India team, any team. Then you have Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami…spoilt for choices,” Sunil Gavaskar told on Star Sports reviewing the India vs Sri Lanka series.

Jasprit Bumrah has been an integral part of the Indian national set-up across formats and earlier ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka series has been named as the side's vice-captain.

He further went on to heap praise for Deepak Chahar who hr said is a bowler who can swing the ball both ways and trouble the batters also adding that team India also has Bhuvneshwar Kumar in its rooster.

“He is a terrific swing bowler. He has that extra pace as well. He isn’t express but he gets the ball to move at a decent pace which makes it difficult for a batsman. And he has got both the in-swinger and the out-swinger without a noticeable change in action. So when you have someone like him and have Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the bench after two fine performances in the series, India are blessed as far as riches in bowling are concerned" he said already having mentioned Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj as available options too.

India vs Sri Lanka T20I squad

Rohit Sharma (C) Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (WK) Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Moahmmed Siraj, Sanju Samson (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Team India's schedule for home series against Sri Lanka

T20Is

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Feb 24 – Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Feb 26 – Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Feb 27 – Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Test series

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Mar 4 to Mar 8 – Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium, Mohali

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Mar 12 to Mar 16 – M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru