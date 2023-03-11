Sunil Gavaskar Names Indian Youngster Who Can 'easily Score 10000 Runs' In Tests For India

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar made a massive prediction about a young Indian batter during the India vs Australia fourth Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gavaskar heaped praises on Indian opener, Shubman Gill, as the youngster went on to register his second Test hundred on Day 2 of the match. Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar praised Gill for his fabulous display against the Aussie bowling lineup.

“He has a lot of time. When he plays a defensive shot, the way he bends forward, even against Mitchell Starc, he presents a straight face of the bat and plays a forward defence, it was so pleasing to see. It shows that he has confidence,” said Gavaskar.

The legendary batsman also praised Shubman for his batting technique, while highlighting his ability to read the game. “He doesn't only play on the back foot. His foot moves forward and he has a solid defense, not just a solid attack. And in Test cricket, you need that. Shuffling back and forth against pace bowlers isn't very easy. But he picks the lines and lengths really well,” Gavaskar added.

“If he keeps his career in the right direction...."

The 73-year-old further predicted that Gill can certainly score 10000 runs for India in red-ball cricket if he keeps his career on the right path “If he keeps his career in the right direction, he can easily score 8-10,000 runs in Tests,” said Gavaskar. While the second day’s play in the fourth Test against Australia ended with India at 36/0, openers Rohit Sharma and Gill added 74 runs for the first wicket stand on Day 3.

While captain Rohit was sent back after scoring 35 runs off 58 balls, Gill completed his fifty in 90 balls. The young opener then partnered with Cheteshwar Pujara in a 113-run stand for the second wicket. While Pujara fell for 42 off 121, Gill went on to complete his second Test century in 194 balls.

Australia scored 480 runs in the first innings of the Ahmedabad Test, while India were 210/2 in 71 overs at the time of writing this article. It is worth noting that Shubman has already smashed centuries for India in all formats of the game. He has total of seven centuries to his name across formats.