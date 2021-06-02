Sunil Gavaskar Names Modern-day Batsman He Would Love To Bat Like And It's Not An Indian

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar has revealed the name of the modern-day batsman he would love to bat like and it's not an Indian cricketer. Unlike most players of that era, when Test was considered the pinnacle of cricket, Gavaskar believes the T20 format has helped change the sport for the better, adding "I'm a big fan of sensational cricketing shots such as the reverse sweep and the switch hit". Gavaskar said if he had to pick one player from today's generation, it would be former Protea international AB de Villiers, adding "I would love to bat like him".

Gavaskar on why he loves AB

Gavaskar, while speaking on The Analyst Inside podcast, said he would love to bat like AB de Villiers because of the latter's ability to play shots all around the park and do it in such a way that it looks simple. The former Indian skipper said that AB de Villiers is one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game of cricket, adding "His batting is very elegant". Gavaskar explained that he likes AB de Villiers because the South African great plays proper cricketing shots and can still hit the ball to almost every corner of the field.

"AB de Villiers, bat like him, you know 360 degrees, play everything. I mean, just make it look as if you’re having a net. He makes it look so simple. He hits a fair distance, and he is very elegant as well. When he hits some of those shots, I love how his bat’s follow-through goes right over the shoulder. It’s not one of those punches; it’s like a proper shot. I love watching him bat," Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar said that many cricketers from his era hate T20 cricket because it has contributed to the decline of Test cricket. The Mumbai batsman said he, however, loves the format because it is short and a result is guaranteed. Gavaskar said that whenever someone plays the reverse sweep or switch hit, he gets up from his commentary chair as he feels those are incredible shots to play and requires top-class skills.

IMAGE: PTI

