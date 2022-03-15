Sunil Gavaskar Names The 'next Big Thing' Of Indian Cricket; 'In The Next 6-8 Months...'

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his thoughts on an Indian cricketer who impressed everyone with his fine batting skills during the recently concluded Sri Lanka’s tour of India 2022. The Indian cricket team earned their second consecutive clean sweep during Sri Lanka’s tour, by earning a 2-0 victory in the two-match Test series, following the 3-0 whitewash in the T20Is. One of the biggest positives for India during the entire Sri Lankan tour was batter Shreyas Iyer, who hit three consecutive unbeaten half-centuries in the T20Is, followed by a knock of 92 runs in the first innings and a 67-runs knock in the second innings of the final Test.

Meanwhile, during a conversation with the official broadcaster of Sri Lanka’s tour of India 2022, Gavaskar was questioned if Shreyas was the next big thing of Indian cricket. Replying to the question, Gavaskar said, “Yes certainly, he is looking like that. Because anybody who plays the way he did...it is very attractive batting that he has, the shots that he has. He is a good-looking young man. So it all points to the fact that in the next six-eight months he could be the next big thing in Indian cricket”.

Shreyas Iyer adjudged Player of the Match in 2nd Test

The fact that Iyer played gritty knocks on a tricky track at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru shows the confidence he has in his batting. Iyer’s knock of 92 runs in the first innings, helped India reach the first innings total of 252 runs. His knock of 67 runs in the second innings helped the hosts set a mammoth fourth innings target of 477 runs for the hosts, which proved to be the match-winning effort. In the process, Iyer became the first Indian batter to score two half-centuries in a single day-night pink-ball Test match, while he also earned the player of the match award for his effort.

Shreyas Iyer's impressive Test stats

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Iyer mentioned that he looks to continue contributing to the national team in the longest format. “I have always dreamt about playing Test cricket for India, good feeling to come and contribute, want to keep this going,” Iyer said. The second Test against Sri Lanka was the fourth Test match for the 27-year-old, who made his Test debut against New Zealand in November 2021. He burst into red-ball cricket in stellar fashion by scoring a century while batting in his first innings ever and following up with a half-century in the second innings. He has already scored 388 runs at an average of 55.43 and a strike rate of 67.13 in only seven innings.