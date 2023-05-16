'Before I Die, If I Get 2 Minutes...': Emotional Sunil Gavaskar Reveals His Last Wish

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings played their last home game at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai aka 'The Chepauk' but the result didn't go in their favour. Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders first restricted the CSK batting lineup to a paltry 144. They followed it by a smooth run chase courtesy of a solid partnership between Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh. Before Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings could know, KKR snatched the game away and dished out a defeat to CSk in their last home game of the season.

After the match, CSK players were seen doing a lap of honour as they thanked their loyal supporters, the 'Yellow Army' for being with them throughout thick and thin. Skipper Dhoni also acknowledged their presence and their continued support as he threw tennis balls to the crowd. Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar who was doing the post-match analysis on the field couldn't stop himself from requesting an autograph from the former Indian skipper.

Sunil Gavaskar revealed his last two wishes

Dhoni obliged the former cricketer as he signed on his shirt and also hugged him, a moment that is iconic in every way and will remain in the minds of the fans forever. Later during a live interaction on TV, Gavaskar revealed his admiration for Dhoni and everything that he has done for Indian cricket

"I know, I have last few moments left in my life so before I die, if I get 2 minutes, I would revisit two great moments. Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup Trophy and MS Dhoni hitting that winning six in the 2011 World Cup final and how he rolls his wrists with the bat. If I see those two moments, I will die peacefully," an emotional Gavaskar added.

Chennai are expected to return to its home turf as they are likely to finish in the top two in the IPL table. The Qualifier and Eliminator are scheduled to take place at Chepauk.

