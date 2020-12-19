Sunil Gavaskar Pokes Fun At Virat Kohli For Promoting Jasprit Bumrah To Bat At No. 3

It has been a while since we saw a nightwatchman come out to bat for India in a Test series. However, after yet another early dismissal saw opener Prithvi Shaw walk back to the pavilion, the team decided to send out recent batting convert Jasprit Bumrah to stand guard for India on Day 2 of the India vs Australia 1st Test. Coming out at No. 3 ahead of King Kohli himself, Bumrah was armed to the teeth with his personal best batting performance coming just weeks ago in the practice game against Australia A.

"30-40 years down the road, (Bumrah's) going to tell his grandchildren, 'I batted number three for India'...



"He won't tell the circumstances." - Sunil Gavaskar 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zKlr5gUuPO — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 18, 2020

Also Read | Shami Suffers Wrist Injury, Taken To Hospital For Scans

Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s promotion as nightwatchman

Sunil Gavaskar, the man whose name is on the trophy both India and Australia are fighting so hard to win, could not hold back on some hilarious comments after India elected to send out Jasprit Bumrah as a nightwatchman in the India vs Australia 1st Test. On seeing Bumrah walking out last night, the batting legend, who is a part of the commentary panel for the Border-Gavaskar series, commented that Bumrah will one day tell his grandchildren about the time he came out to bat ahead of the great Virat Kohli.

Also Read | 'Lowest Total' Trends On Twitter As India Collapse Against Australia In 2nd Innings

Witty and hilarious as ever, Gavaskar also quipped that while Bumrah would enjoy telling this story in the future, he may choose to omit some information from it. For example, the fact that he came on ahead of the Indian skipper as a nightwatchman and not a proper batsman. While Bumrah is not considered a batsman in any way or form, he has had a bit of a breakthrough in this aspect of the game.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Takes A Jibe At His Batting Skills After Scoring A Maiden First-class 50

Bumrah's 55* the inspiration for sending him out at No. 3?

Bumrah scored his highest ever score in any format, at any level of cricket, remaining 55* from 57 balls to help India notch up a total of 194 in the 1st innings of the second warm-up game against Australia A that took place from December 11-13. Before this, Bumrah was all set to join the ranks of some great bowlers of the game, like New Zealand's Chris Martin and Zimbabwe's Pommie Mbangwa who both have the dubious distinctions of being some of the worst tailenders in history. However, with his first-class average now up to 10.14 it looks like we might see Bumrah play a few more innings as anything but the last resort batsman.

While India have now lost the 1st Test, Bumrah's defensive skills received much applause from the Indian dressing room in the late hours of Day 2. The pacer faced 11 deliveries to successfully see the day out. He came back on for Day 3 but was sent packing for just 2 runs by his Aussie counterpart, Pat Cummins.

Also Read | Skipper Virat Kohli Says It 'really Hurts' After India's Embarrassing Loss In Adelaide

Image Credits: AP and Bumrah Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.