Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Ouster Of Two First-team Players For India Vs Sri Lanka Series

Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar feels that in the next Test series when team India hosts neighbours Sri Lanka for two matches, both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will be dropped from the squad owing to their continuing slump in form. The duo was picked for the India vs South Africa hoping they will contribute to the team with their experience, however, both the batters have failed to register any significant score to aid the team.

"I think that not just Ajinkya Rahane (will be out of the team). Shreyas Iyer got an opportunity in the Test series against New Zealand and he scored a well-crafted century. He scored decent runs throughout the series, so I believe there will be two vacant places in the XI. I think both Pujara and Rahane will be dropped from the team for the Sri Lanka series. Iyer and Vihari will both play. We'll have to see who plays at no.3. Hanuma Vihari may take Pujara's place and Shreyas Iyer could be no.5 in place of Rahane, but we will have to see. Nevertheless, I think there will certainly be two spots up for grabs against Sri Lanka," Sunil Gavaskar was heard as saying on air during Day 3 of ongoing India vs South Africa 3rd Test in Cape Town.

Cheteshwar Pujara has managed to score just 124 runs from six innings across three Tests while Ajinkya Rahane managed to score 126 from six innings. Both batters managed to get one half-century each but otherwise failed to perform. The team management has backed the two players for almost two years and time is running out for the two batters as the young guns await their opportunity. Hanuma Vihari has displayed good performances while Shreyas Iyer has been in good touch in recent times and Sunil Gavaskar believes they might get the opportunity for the India vs Sri Lanka Test series as he does not expect the two senior batters to get the nod following their multiple failures.

Sunil Gavaskar calls for Vihari and others to be given chances on home pitches

Sunil Gavaskar also said backed Vihari for India vs Sri Lanka and said it would be good to give players like him chances of the home pitches "Vihari played a very good knock at the Wanderers but the pitch here or the one at Centurion, the sort of bounce that has been there, any batter could have difficulty. So if you want to carry them ahead for Test matches, it would be good to give them chances on home pitches."

Image: PTI