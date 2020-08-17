Sunil Gavaskar Fondly Recalls THIS Big Change Chetan Chauhan Brought To Indian Cricket

Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan passed away on Sunday, August 16 at the Medanta Hospital after suffering from coronavirus. The veteran cricket administrator, who also held the post of Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister, had been put on a ventilator as his condition got critical. Chauhan had tested positive for coronavirus in July and was yet to recover fully when a further infection affected his kidneys and caused blood pressure problems.

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar Calls Kapil Dev His 'Pied Piper Of Cricket' In Emotionally Touching Speech

Chetan Chauhan death: Sunil Gavaskar remembers his ex-teammate

Former Indian captain and Chetan Chauhan’s ex-teammate Sunil Gavaskar recently penned an emotional message in memory of the late cricketer. In an article for ESPNCricinfo, Gavaskar wrote that whenever he met with Chetan Chauhan in the last two or three years, the latter would greet him by saying: “Come here and give me a hug, after all we are in the mandatory overs of life”.

During their playing days, the two cricketers regularly opened the innings for Team India in Test cricket. Recalling some of his most memorable opening stands with Chetan Chauhan, Sunil Gavaskar would then respond to his greeting by saying “no, no, we must have another century partnership”. Chauhan would then reply back to his ex-opening partner “You are the century maker, not me”.

In his column for the sports portal, Sunil Gavaskar also revealed Chetan Chauhan’s biggest contribution towards Indian cricket. The 125-Test veteran wrote that they had both met with the late Shri R Venkataraman during the early 1980s, i.e. at a time when he was the Finance Minister of India. According to Sunil Gavaskar, Chetan Chauhan had convinced the then Indian Finance Minister to consider a tax exemption for fees received for playing for India. The ex-captain added that they explained how they had to spend a lot of money on coaches, equipment, travel when they were junior cricketers with no income at all.

Also Read | 83 Movie: Kapil Dev Claims Sunil Gavaskar Would Have Succeeded In T20 Cricket As Well

Upon their request, Shri R Venkataraman passed a ruling that granted cricketers a 75 percent standard deduction for Test match fees. He also made an exemption on 50 percent of the tour fees which cricketers received before leaving for a tour. According to Sunil Gavaskar, the notification remained in place till 1998 because at the time, the number of contested ODIs had “increased dramatically”. The 1983 World Cup-winning member revealed that whenever Chetan Chauhan asked him “what was our best contribution to Indian cricket”, the two would mutually agree to getting the exemptions for the cricketing fraternity.

Chetan Chauhan death: His playing and political career at a glance

Chetan Chauhan represented India in 40 Test and seven ODI matches. Across 68 Test innings, he managed to score 2084 runs with a batting average of 31.57. He was also twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, in 1991 and 1998.

Also Read | Chetan Chauhan Death: Former Cricketer Passes Away While Battling COVID-19

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Reveals The First-look Of Tahir Raj Bhasin As Sunil Gavaskar In 83 Movie; See Pic

Image credits: ICC Twitter