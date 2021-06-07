Sunil Gavaskar Reveals Reason Behind Not Taking Up Coaching Job For Team India

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. The Indian veteran enthralled the cricketing community with his elegant batting for almost 17 years where he created a plethora of records. Gavaskar called time on his illustrious career filled with records and accolades galore in 1987.

Sunil Gavaskar opens up on not taking up coaching job in his career

While a number of Indian cricketers have turned towards coaching after hanging their boots from international cricket, Gavaskar decided to take up the commentator's role in 1990. The likes of Kapil Dev and Ravi Shastri have coached Team India, however, Gavaskar has decided against taking any coaching job after his role as a consultant during India's home series against Australia in 2004. Recently, while speaking on The Analyst YouTube channel, Gavsakar revealed the reason behind not coaching team India.

Gavaskar said that he has been a terrible watcher of cricket, even when he was playing the game. He added that if he got out, he would be watching the match very intermittently. The former cricketer stated that he would watch for a while, then go inside the change room or read something or reply to letters, etc. and then come out and watch again.

Considered one of the greatest opening batsmen of all time, Sunil Gavaskar sits proudly in the #ICCHallOfFame 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Igz2e3M8TP — ICC (@ICC) May 18, 2021

Citing the examples of former Indian cricketers GR Vishwanath and Madhav Mantri who was his uncle, Gavaskar reckoned that he wasn't the ball-by-ball watcher, like the two. The legendary batsman further said that if one wants to be a coach or a selector, he or she has got to be a ball-by-ball watcher which is why he never even thought about being a coach.

Gavaskar went on to say that despite not being a coach, he has had players coming up to him. He added that the players are not from the current lot, but the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman used to seek his advice. Gavaskar opined that he has been very happy to exchange notes with them whatever his observations are. According to the veteran, he might have been able to help them somewhere down the line, but on a full-time basis, that's not something he could do.

Sunil Gavaskar stats

The Sunil Gavaskar record places him in an elite list of cricket players, and he is often hailed as one of the greatest to have ever played the game. Having debuted in 1971, the player went on to feature in 125 Tests and 108 ODIs for Team India. The Sunil Gavaskar record includes the 10,122 Test runs he has scored at an average of 51.12. Notably, he was the first cricketer to scale 10,000-plus runs in the format.

The Sunil Gavaskar stats also include a staggering 34 centuries and 45 half-centuries in Tests and he was the first person to score hundreds in each innings of a match on three occasions. The cricketer was also one of the members of the 1983 World Cup line-up, which India went on to win under the leadership of Kapil Dev.

WTC final 2021: Sunil Gavaskar names modern-day batsman he would love to bat like

During the same chat, Gavaskar revealed the name of the modern-day batsman he would love to bat like and it's not an Indian cricketer. Unlike most players of that era, when Test was considered the pinnacle of cricket, Gavaskar believes the T20 format has helped change the sport for the better, adding: "I'm a big fan of sensational cricketing shots such as the reverse sweep and the switch hit." Gavaskar said if he had to pick one player from today's generation, it would be former Protea international AB de Villiers, adding "I would love to bat like him."

Gavaskar said he would love to bat like AB de Villiers because of the latter's ability to play shots all around the park and do it in such a way that it looks simple. The former Indian skipper said that AB de Villiers is one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game of cricket, adding "His batting is very elegant." Gavaskar explained that he likes AB de Villiers because the South African great plays proper cricketing shots and can still hit the ball to almost every corner of the field.

SOURCE: SUNIL GAVASKAR INSTAGRAM