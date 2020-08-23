Sunil Gavaskar Reveals What Let India Down In World Cup 2019, Says 'We Made A Mistake'

Sunil Gavaskar said that Team India's brittle middle-order cost them an opportunity to win the 2019 World Cup that was held in England & Wales. The Men In Blue could not fix their number four batsman as well as the middle-order throughout the tournament and it eventually cost them an opportunity to play the grand finale at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. Chasing a modest total of 240 in the semi-final against New Zealand, India were reduced to 5/3 and then 24/4. They were ousted after suffering an 18-run loss despite late heroics from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja lower down the order.

'We made a mistake': Sunil Gavaskar

“India’s top-3 batting lineup is such a fabulous batting lineup that often it has happened that numbers 4 and 5 at the initial stages of the World Cups haven’t got the opportunity to play long innings, to get their eye in. Suddenly when your top-3 are dismissed cheaply, and that can happen in the odd match, unfortunately for India it has happened in a knockout game and that is where number 4, 5, and 6 haven’t been able to cope with the loss of your earlier prolific batsmen,” said Gavaskar while speaking to India Today. “What we need to look at is to have somebody at 4, 5 and 6 who are very good batsmen, who would otherwise bat at the top but because 1, 2 and 3 are occupied they are batting in the middle-order. We made a mistake by not having a proper No. 4 at the 2019 World Cup. If we had had a proper No. 4 for the World Cup then it might have been a completely different story,” the 1983 World Cup winner added.

When Dhoni-Jadeja's rescue act went in vain

The Indian bowlers had done a tremendous job in restricting New Zealand to a manageable total of 239. However, their run chase got off to a disastrous start when they were reduced to 5/3 and then 24/4. When the Men In Blue were in a hopeless position at 92/6, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (77) carried out the rescue act. The duo added 116 runs for the seventh-wicket stand and at one point, it seemed as if a fourth World Cup final appearance was on the cards.

However, with the asking rate climbing up, both batsmen had to take risks and Jadeja perished by playing a rash stroke off Trent Boult as he was caught by skipper Kane Williamson at mid-off. The onus was on MS Dhoni to finish things off in style and he kept the fans and viewers on their feet by slashing Lockie Ferguson to a six to the on-side. However, a sharp throw from Martin Guptill on the following delivery saw Dhoni short of his crease when he was running back for a risky second run in order to take the strike.

The Indian resistance was cut short post his dismissal and it meant that they had to wait for another four years to win their third 50-overs World Cup trophy. The two-time world champions were bundled out for 221 as the Black Caps won the contest by 18 runs to qualify for their second consecutive World Cup final.