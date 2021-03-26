Sunil Gavaskar Says Kohli Will Be 'disappointed' As His Wait For 71st Int'l Ton Continues

Former batting great Sunil Gavaskar has said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be very disappointed after not being able to reach three figures despite being well-set in the middle during the second ODI against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.

While Kohli registered back-to-back half-centuries in the ongoing series and also breached 10,000 ODI runs batting at number three, he could not succeed in converting his impactful 50 into a big 100.

'He will be disappointed': Sunil Gavaskar

“Well, he will be disappointed to an extent. Because when you are batting so well, have done the hard work, you have got to 60. The batsman of that caliber of that greatness will always go on to get three-figure innings. He hasn’t been able to quite get that,” said Gavaskar while interacting on Star Sports. READ | Sunil Gavaskar hails Krunal Pandya for 'impressive' batting debut against England

“But when you get to 50-60, every batsman in the world wants to get to a hundred. Great batsmen want to get a big 100, and he is not getting it. So he will be a little bit disappointed for sure,” the 1983 World Cup winner added.

Virat Kohli's wait for the 71st international century continues

While Kohli brought up his 62nd ODI half-century on Friday, he could not breach the three-figure mark as he was yet again dismissed after surpassing the score of 50. Even though the Indian captain had got a reprieve when he was batting on 35, luck did not smile at him when he looked set to reach his 44th century in the 50-overs format.

Kohli came to bat in just the fourth over of the Indian innings after opener Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for just 4 by Reece Topley. The Indian captain started resurrecting the Indian innings with Rohit Sharma and just when it looked like a partnership of sort was building, the latter was dismissed for 25, leaving India in a precarious position at 37/2 after 8.4 overs.

It happened on the final ball of the 32nd over bowled by leggie Adil Rashid. The number three batsman tried to cut an away turning ball but the ball rose sharply and took an outside edge of the Indian captain's willow his opposite number Jos Buttler completed a good catch behind the stumps as VK took a long walk back to the pavilion for 66. Prior to his dismissal, the 'Captain Fearless' was involved in a 121-run stand with number four batsman and Team India's white-ball specialist KL Rahul for the third-wicket stand.

