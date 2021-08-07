Sunil Gavaskar Sings 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti', Ashish Nehra Dances As Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold

Neeraj Chopra on Saturday scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics as he won India's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and ended the nation's 100 years long wait of winning a medal in athletics at the Games. That moment brought joy to the entire nation as Sunil Gavaskar and Ashish Nehra were seen celebrating.

In a video uploaded by Sony Network, Nehra can be seen dancing as after Chopra's historic victory and Gavaskar was seen singing 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' from the 1967 film 'Upkar', starring Manoj Kumar and sung by the late Mahendra Kapoor.

We all are Sunil Gavaskar at the moment 🇮🇳🙌🏽



How did you react to India's golden moment? 😍#HumHongeKamyab #Tokyo2020 #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/vg8FmQ2fG9 — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 7, 2021

Praise from all parts of the country

PM Narendra Modi had earlier showered praises on Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for 'scripting history by winning for India its first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and thereby ending the nation's 100 year-long wait for a medal in athletics in the mega carnival of sports. Taking to his official Twitter handle minutes after the announcement of the results, PM Modi highlighted his exceptional performance, and credited it all to his 'remarkable passion' and 'unparallel show of grit'. PM Modi also spoke to Neeraj Chopra and congratulated him on winning the Gold saying that he appreciated his hard work and tenacity, which have been on full display during the Tokyo Olympics. He also said that Chopra "personifies the best of sporting talent and sportsman spirit."

Just spoke to @Neeraj_chopra1 and congratulated him on winning the Gold! Appreciated his hardwork and tenacity, which have been on full display during #Tokyo2020. He personifies the best of sporting talent and sportsman spirit. Best wishes for his future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

President of India Ram Nath Kovind also came forward to express how proud the country was of Neeraj's achievement. Outlining that it was an 'unprecedented win', President Kovind wrote on his Twitter handle, "Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home the first-ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics." He added, "Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated!"

How Chopra won his Gold medal

Chopra brought his A-game from the first round itself. In the first round, Neeraj Chopra broke his qualification record with his throw on Saturday in the finals. His first throw was 87.03 m, the second javelin throw was 87.58m, and the third throw was 76.79m. Neeraj Chopra's second throw moved him to the second round. In the second round, the first two throws from Chopra were foul throws and the final one was around 84 m.

Along with winning India's first Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, he also became the first athlete to win the gold medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics and became the second-ever individual athlete to win a gold medal for India at the mega-event. Shooter Abhinav Bindra was the first individual who won a gold medal for India. Bindra had won at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

